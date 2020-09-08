How can she manage the transfer of relief supplies? And the minibuses are on the road.

The minibuses cover 1600 kilometers in two days. They’re packed full of groceries, medication, medical supplies and other items sorely needed in a war zone. From Frankfurt an der Oder, the convoy drives across Poland to the Ukrainian border, where the donations quickly pass into eager and capable hands.

It’s just as important for the convoy not to return empty. More and more refugees are headed west. Wilma and her volunteer helpers plan to bring as many back to Germany with them as they can carry.

A report by Axel Rowohl

