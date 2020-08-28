 Goethe Medal honors 3 outstanding cultural personalities | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 28.08.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

Goethe Medal honors 3 outstanding cultural personalities

Writers Zukiswa Wanner, Ian McEwan, and artist Elvira Espejo Ayca are honored with the prestigious German prize. Meet them in a series of DW video profiles.

Zukiswa Wanner, winner of the Goethe Medal, smiling in a library (Brian Otieno)

An official decoration of the Federal Republic of Germany since 1975, the Goethe Medal is awarded yearly by the Goethe-Institut, and for over a decade has been presented on August 28, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe's birthday in 1749.

This year due to the pandemic, the awards ceremony will not take place in the poet's main city of Weimar, but rather on a digital platform in cooperation with Deutsche Welle (DW).

The prize, which recognizes persons from the fields of science, arts and culture who are committed to promoting international cultural exchange, is awarded to Elvira Espejo Ayca, Ian McEwan and Zukiswa Wanner.

A bridge-builder: Elvira Espejo Ayca

The poet, essayist and musician Elvira Espejo Ayca, born in Bolivia in 1981, was until recently director of the National Museum of Ethnography and Folklore in La Paz and, according to the Goethe Medal committee, a "true bridge-builder."

In June this year, she was dismissed by the interim government that has been in place ever since the forced resignation of former president, Evo Morales. Her dismissal sparked international protests. 

The Goethe Medal jury underlined Ayca's creative approach in her cultural mediation work between Latin America and Europe.

A voice against narrow-minded nationalism: Ian McEwan

British bestselling novelist Ian McEwan was selected by the jury for his long-lasting commitment to Europe. McEwan's literary work explores the contradictions of society, while as a pro-European public figure he "openly opposes narrow-minded nationalism" in the face of harsh attacks.

A role model for authors: Zukiswa Wanner

Writer, journalist and publisher Zukiswa Wanner (pictured top), who was born in Zambia in 1976, is in international demand as a specialist of South African literature. "Wanner writes beyond national borders," the jury stated, "by allowing the diversity of African cultures to flow into her artistic work." 

Her differentiated understanding of regional discourses and African female identity made her a role model for an entire generation of African writers.

Fighting against isolation and disinformation

"The coronavirus crisis is changing societies through isolation, disinformation and contradictions," said the president of the Goethe-Institut, Klaus-Dieter Lehmann, which makes it even more important to highlight the work of people who focus on creating connections. 

"It is an honor and a great pleasure to give these three impressive personalities the attention they deserve through DW's multimedia and multilingual reporting and to allow people from around the world to take part in the award ceremony," said DW's director, Peter Limbourg. 

Since the first award in 1955, 354 personalities from 67 countries have been honored, including Daniel Barenboim, Pierre Bourdieu, David Cornwell aka John le Carré, Sir Ernst Gombrich, Lars Gustafsson, Agnes Heller, Petros Markaris, Karl Raimund Popper, Jorge Semprún, Robert Wilson, Neil MacGregor, Helen Wolff, Juri Andruchowytsch and Irina Scherbakowa.

The filmed ceremony can be watched on the website of the Goethe-Institut, on the Goethe-Institut Facebook channel (@goetheinstitut) and on the YouTube channel DW Books

DW recommends

Goethe Medal honors artists who've made radical new starts

The 2018 Goethe Medals go to radical Colombian theater collective Mapa Teatro, photographer and human rights activist Claudia Andujar, as well as influential Hungarian composer and conductor Peter Eötvös.  

Goethe Medal 2017 goes to three women who tackle taboos

From tackling gender discrimintion to the politics of memory, the three recipients of this year's Goethe Medal, presented on Goethe's birthday by the Goethe-Institut, aren't afraid of ruffling feathers.  

Found in translation: Foreign books Germans are reading

Germany is the world's second biggest book market. But, as the country revels in book festival season and a swathe of spring releases, what international releases are discerning German readers giving the thumbs up?  

Advertisement

Film

Film still from Ai Weiwei's 'Coronation': a person in a protective suit disinfecting an ambulance indoors (Ai Weiwei Studio)

Ai Weiwei's new film goes behind the scenes of the Wuhan lockdown

The Chinese artist's latest documentary, "Coronation," was filmed remotely by a team of amateur Wuhan filmmakers. Ai Weiwei spoke to DW about how an authoritarian state stopped the COVID-19 outbreak in its tracks.  

Books

Die glückliche Lebensreise von Ali Mitgutsch (picture alliance/dpa/R. Vennenbernd)

Ali Mitgutsch and other famous wimmelbook authors

Hidden picture books are a feast for the eye. As German illustrator Ali Mitgutsch, a founding father of the genre, turns 85, here's a look at the classics.  

Music

Alondra de la Parra wearing headphones

'The Impossible Orchestra' with conductor Alondra de la Parra

Musicians recording at different locations and times, yet forming an ensemble: Impossible? No! DW and Maestra Alondra de la Parra present "The Impossible Orchestra."  

Arts

Rettungsschiff MV Louise Michel | Banksy (Louis Michel)

Refugees' rights, Black Lives Matter and the climate crisis: Banksy's political artworks

Elusive UK artist Banksy has revealed that he has financed a rescue boat for refugees. Here are more of his works commenting on the state of the world.  

Culture

Michelle Obama (Getty Images/J. Bachman)

Michelle Obama kicks off new podcast series with Barack

The podcast, the first in a partnership signed between the Obamas' production company Higher Ground and streaming service Spotify, comes at a time of ongoing civil unrest. Barack Obama is the first guest on July 29.  