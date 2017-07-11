Gobena Dache: Right-hand man of Ethiopia's Emperor Menelik II  

Who was Gobena Dache?

Gobena Dache (spelled Goobanaa Daaccee in his native Oromifa) was a ras - or general - who served under Sahle Mariam, the King of Shewa, who would later become Ethiopia's Emperor Menelik II. Observers view Gobena Dache as Menelik's right-hand man who helped the emperor establish power over vast territories, which became part of the Ethiopian empire.

When did Gobena Dache live?

Gobena Dache was born around 1821 and died after complaining of a cold in July 1889, shortly before Menelik ascended to the emperor's throne.

What do we know of Gobena Dache's character?

Very little is known of Gobena Dache, but some historians view him as a military man who followed orders until his death. Before pledging loyalty to Menelik, he was active in military rebellions against the then Emperor Tewodros II.

Gobena believed in rebuilding what he and other loyalists saw as the old Ethiopian empire. In all essence, Gobena pledged loyalty to a royal who traced their lineage back to the House of King David and Solomon of Israel and could therefore lay claim to the throne. It also meant conquering territories which were believed to have been part of the Ethiopian empire of the 15th century and had become increasingly fragmented through the emergence of smaller kingdoms and chiefdoms.

What makes Gobena Dache a significant figure in Ethiopian history?

Gobena Dache had very close ties to Emperor Menelik II. Until 1865, Menelik was held prisoner by Emperor Tewodros II, who feared that he might threaten his reign. When Menelik escaped, he established himself as the King of Shewa, an area that encompasses what later became the capital, Addis Ababa. Gobena Dache immediately aligned himself with Menelik, who made him chief of his palace and ultimately gave him the title 'Ras'. This powerful title put him in charge of several territories that were part of the Kingdom of Shewa. He did Menelik's bidding, forging alliances, fighting battles, and makíng sure that local leaders paid tribute and pledged allegiance to Menelik.

Click here for more African Roots

Why is Gobena Dache a controversial figure in Ethiopia to this day?

While some see Gobena Dache as an empire builder and unifier, others see him as a brutal conqueror and expansionist. Historians agree that Gobena's military victories were often gained through brutal warfare, especially over those who refused to submit. The Kingdom of Kaffa, to the south-west of modern-day Ethiopia, resisted King Menelik's and Gobena Dache's forces for many years. As an ethnic Oromo, Gobena is sometimes perceived as a fierce warrior who submitted to an Amhara leadership under Menelik II. The different viewpoints still signify part of Ethiopia's ethnic rifts of today.

What happened after Gobena Dache's death?

Gobena Dache is said to have celebrated the death of Emperor Yohannes in 1889, which meant that Menelik could finally take over the empire. Shortly after that, Gobena died while he was at home in Entoto - in the area of present-day Addis Ababa.

According to historian Professor Shumet Sishagne of the University of Bahir Dar, Gobena Dache's and Menelik's military efforts led to a strengthened Ethiopia - which was able to withstand Italian colonial forces that were trying to take over Ethiopia. "This was a time when much of Africa was facing enormous pressure from European empire builders," Sishagne explained. "Remember, the Berlin conference was in 1884, and Gobena was at the peak of his career in 1884. By 1884, (Gobena Dache and Menelik) had largely established centralized control over a good portion of the south and the southwestern parts of Ethiopia, as the area to the south of Addis Ababa was largely incorporated, centralized and organized." A few years later, Menelik's army defeated Italian forces at the Battle of Adwa - making Ethiopia the only African country that was never colonized.

Scientific advice on this article was provided by historians Professor Doulaye Konaté, Professor Lily Mafela and Professor Christopher Ogbogbo. African Roots is supported by the Gerda Henkel Foundation.