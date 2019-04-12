Globetrotting German soccer coach 'Restless Rudi' Gutendorf dies

German football coach Rudi Gutendorf has died aged 93, his son Fabian told Germany's DPA news agency late on Saturday.

Dubbed "Restless Rudi," the veteran coach trained an incredible 55 teams in more than 30 countries around the world, from Antigua to Zimbabwe during a career that spanned five decades.

Born in Koblenz on the banks of the Rhine, Gutendorf enjoyed a 9-year playing career for his home-town club TuS Koblenz after World War II. After taking a coaching course, he secured a first management role with Swiss side Blue Stars Zurich in the 1955s.

Coaching proved infectious, allowing him to build an impressive CV with top-flight teams in then-West Germany, including Duisburg, Schalke, Hamburg and Stuttgart.

Restless Rudi coached a record 55 teams, including 18 national sides (pictured here in Mauritius in 1993)

Gutendorf's domestic coaching success opened the door to dozens of global opportunities, including Chile (1972-73), Venezuela (1974) Australia (1978-79) and China (1988, 1991-2).

Former FIFA chief Sepp Blatter once called him a football aid worker. With the support of the German government, he did indeed become a global soccer missionary, guiding some of the world's most humble national teams in Africa, Asia and the Pacific.

He coached Rwanda in 1999-2000 as the country was recovering from the 1994 civil war in which up to a million people were slaughtered in genocidal massacres.

"Such hate, you cannot believe. I was able to unite these two tribes to play football, and good football," he said in a 2013 interview of the mixed Rwandan team of Hutu and Tutsi players.

Gutendorf said one of his proudest moments was coaching the Rwandan national team

His last national job was at Samoa in 2003 but he still yearned to manage teams deep into this eighties.

Describing his globetrotting adventures in an interview with the European soccer governing body UEFA, he said: "When I kick the bucket, I want my life to have been worth it. That's why I enjoyed taking the biggest risks."

Gutendorf's family said in a statement that the coach had touched many people: "As a 'restless Rudi,' he was always a man full of energy and enthusiasm for his family and his beloved football,"

"We are losing someone who has enriched us every day with his big heart and positivity," Gutendorf's family said in a statement.

Here's a list of top flight and international teams that Gutendorf coached:

1955 Blue Stars Zürich

1955–1961 FC Lucern

1961 US Monastir

1963–1964 Duisburg

1965–1966 Stuttgart

1968 St Louis Stars

1968 Bermuda

1968–1970 Schalke

1970–1971 Kickers Offenbach

1971 Sporting Cristal

1972–1973 Chile

1974 Bolivia

1974 Venezuela

1974 1860 Munich

1975 Real Valladolid

1975–1976 Fortuna Cologne

1976 Trinidad & Tobago

1976 Grenada

1976 Antigua & Barbuda

1976 Botswana

1977 Hamburg

1979–1981 Australia

1981 New Caledonia

1981 Nepal

1981 Tonga

1981 Tanzania

1983 Fiji

1984 Hertha Berlin

1984 Sao Tome & Príncipe

1984–1985 Yomiuri SC

1985–1986 Ghana

1986 Nepal

1987 Fiji

1988 China

1988 Iran U-23

1991–1992 China

1993 Mauritius

1995–1996 Zimbabwe

1997 Mauritius

1999 Rwanda

2003 Samoa

