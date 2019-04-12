Globetrotting German soccer coach 'Restless Rudi' Gutendorf dies

The footballing legend who coached a world record 55 teams — including 18 national sides — has died at the age of 93. One of his proudest moments was guiding Rwanda's national team after the 1994 genocide.
German football coach Rudi Gutendorf has died aged 93, his son Fabian told Germany's DPA news agency late on Saturday.
Dubbed "Restless Rudi," the veteran coach trained an incredible 55 teams in more than 30 countries around the world, from Antigua to Zimbabwe during a career that spanned five decades.
Born in Koblenz on the banks of the Rhine, Gutendorf enjoyed a 9-year playing career for his home-town club TuS Koblenz after World War II. After taking a coaching course, he secured a first management role with Swiss side Blue Stars Zurich in the 1955s.
Coaching proved infectious, allowing him to build an impressive CV with top-flight teams in then-West Germany, including Duisburg, Schalke, Hamburg and Stuttgart.
Restless Rudi coached a record 55 teams, including 18 national sides (pictured here in Mauritius in 1993)
Gutendorf's domestic coaching success opened the door to dozens of global opportunities, including Chile (1972-73), Venezuela (1974) Australia (1978-79) and China (1988, 1991-2).
Former FIFA chief Sepp Blatter once called him a football aid worker. With the support of the German government, he did indeed become a global soccer missionary, guiding some of the world's most humble national teams in Africa, Asia and the Pacific.
He coached Rwanda in 1999-2000 as the country was recovering from the 1994 civil war in which up to a million people were slaughtered in genocidal massacres.
"Such hate, you cannot believe. I was able to unite these two tribes to play football, and good football," he said in a 2013 interview of the mixed Rwandan team of Hutu and Tutsi players.
His last national job was at Samoa in 2003 but he still yearned to manage teams deep into this eighties.
Describing his globetrotting adventures in an interview with the European soccer governing body UEFA, he said: "When I kick the bucket, I want my life to have been worth it. That's why I enjoyed taking the biggest risks."
Gutendorf's family said in a statement that the coach had touched many people: "As a 'restless Rudi,' he was always a man full of energy and enthusiasm for his family and his beloved football,"
"We are losing someone who has enriched us every day with his big heart and positivity," Gutendorf's family said in a statement.
Here's a list of teams that Gutendorf managed in the top flight and internationally:
1955 Blue Stars Zürich
1955–1961 FC Lucern
1961 US Monastir
1963–1964 Duisburg
1965–1966 Stuttgart
1968 St Louis Stars
1968 Bermuda
1968–1970 Schalke
1970–1971 Kickers Offenbach
1971 Sporting Cristal
1972–1973 Chile
1974 Bolivia
1974 Venezuela
1974 1860 Munich
1975 Real Valladolid
1975–1976 Fortuna Cologne
1976 Trinidad & Tobago
1976 Grenada
1976 Antigua & Barbuda
1976 Botswana
1977 Hamburg
1979–1981 Australia
1981 New Caledonia
1981 Nepal
1981 Tonga
1981 Tanzania
1983 Fiji
1984 Hertha Berlin
1984 Sao Tome & Príncipe
1984–1985 Yomiuri SC
1985–1986 Ghana
1986 Nepal
1987 Fiji
1988 China
1988 Iran U-23
1991–1992 China
1993 Mauritius
1995–1996 Zimbabwe
1997 Mauritius
1999 Rwanda
2003 Samoa
mm/rc (dpa, Reuters)
