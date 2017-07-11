 Global wildfires: Greece battles inferno on island of Evia | News | DW | 08.08.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Global wildfires: Greece battles inferno on island of Evia

Officials on Greece's second-largest island have urged for more firefighting support as blazes prompt locals and tourists to flee. Meanwhile, fires in Siberia are threatening a nuclear research site. DW has the latest.

A local resident walks on a road while wild fires range behind them near the village of Gouves on the Greek island of Evia

Turbulent winds have created dangerous conditions for firefighting planes and helicopters on the island of Evia

In Greece, fires that threatened the northern suburbs of Athens largely died down on Sunday — but the situation worsened on the island of Evia.

The fires ripped through Evia's dense forests, cutting off escape routes on land and prompting rescues via sea on Greece's second-largest island. Local officials have appealed for more firefighting assistance.

Air turbulence and surging wind from the fires on Evia are making it difficult for water-bombing planes and helicopters, said Civil Protection chief Nikos Hardalias.

"We have before us one more difficult afternoon, one more difficult night,'' Hardalias said. "All the forces that have been fighting a difficult battle all these days will continue operating with unabated intensity, with the same self-sacrifice.''

Watch video 04:03

Greece wildfires: Residents return to cinders

Over 570 firefighters are currently battling the blazes on Evia.

Greece's emergency crews have been bolstered by firefighters, equipment and aircraft from Romania, Ukraine, France, Switzerland, Spain and Egypt. Germany is also preparing to send over 200 firefighters.

The blazes, which began on Tuesday, were triggered by Greece's worst heat wave in more than three decades. At least two people have died.

Here's a look at the latest wildfire developments in other parts of the world.

Turkey

In Turkey, at least six wildfires are still blazing out of control, according to official figures released on Sunday.

The fires are the worst the country has seen in more than a decade, with firefighting efforts entering their 12th consecutive day.

Firefighting efforts are currently focused on the western province of Mugla. Another fire in the province of Aydin that was believed to be under control reignited due to strong winds, reported broadcaster NTV.

At least eight people have died along with countless animals. An estimated 100,000 hectares (1,000 square kilometers; 386 square miles) have been destroyed so far.

A helicopter dumps water on a forest fire in Aydin, Turkey

A helicopter dumps water on a forest fire in Aydin, Turkey

Russia

Spreading fires are now threatening a nuclear research site in the Russian city of Sarov, officials said on Sunday.

Officials raised the danger level to make it easier to deploy more firefighters to battle blazes.

The fire is only one of dozens burning in Russia at the moment. Nationwide, around 3.5 million hectares are burning, with over 155 active fires in Siberia alone.

Russian authorities evacuated two villages in Siberia on Sunday due to the threat posed by spreading fires.

Experts have said the blazes are the worst Russia has seen since official records were started.

This image captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission shows one of the many forest fires in the Sakha Republic, Siberia

Over 155 active fires are currently burning in the vast Russian territory of Siberia, which has seen fires since July

Italy

Experts warned on Sunday that wildfires pose a grave danger to nature reserves and agriculture in southern Italy.

The region's fruit varieties like peaches, cherries and nectarines could drop by up to 50%, warned the Coldiretti agricultural association. Wheat yields could fall by 10%.

Sicily and Sardinia are currently struggling to contain wildfires, with officials warning that an impending heatwave this week could make things worse.

Temperatures are forecast to hit 45 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) in the region on Tuesday and Wednesday, the civil protection agency warned.

On Italy's mainland, efforts are still ongoing to curb fires in the southern areas of Apulia and Calabria, while new blazes broke out in the province around Palermo.

rs/jlw (AP, dpa, Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

Europe is burning: Four explanations

Barely halfway through summer, the area burned by wildfires raging through the Balkans, Italy and the southeastern Mediterranean has already eclipsed yearly averages.  

German Forest Summit: 3 ways to revive dying woods

More German forest died in 2020 than any other year — even if spared the wildfires now blazing through southern Europe. Experts are debating solutions.  

Advertisement