Global wildfires: Greece a 'powder keg' as thousands flee their homes

Thousands of residents fled a wildfire north of Athens early Friday as Greece's government warned of tough days ahead.

Firefighters continued their efforts to prevent the flames from reaching populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites, as the region faces its fourth day of inferno.

In heat wave conditions, fires tore through forest areas 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) north of the capital, destroying dozens of homes. Fires are also causing destruction in the Peloponnese, a peninsula located at the southern tip of the mainland, and Euboea, Greece's second largest island. The two regions, along with Athens, are suffering blazes of "enormous strength and scale," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

Nearly 60 villages and settlements were evacuated Thursday and early Friday across southern Greece, with temperatures set to increase in the coming days.

Large fires are raging in many European countries

Mitsotakis warned of strong westerly winds on Friday, meaning the affected regions are going through an "unprecedented" situation "because the past few days of heat and drought have turned the country into a powder keg."

People are not allowed to visit forests until at least Monday while any work involving sparks or flames is banned.

Fire crews, planes and helicopters from five European countries are set to arrive on Friday and across the weekend. as the EU stepped up efforts to halt the fires.

Watch video 03:36 'All is tinder-dry, and it just takes the tiniest spark': Barbara Wesel reports from Athens

Here are the latest developments across the globe as several countries battle wildfires and increasing temperatures.

Turkey

Turkey entered its tenth consecutive day of fires with twelve blazes still out of control, the Presidential Communications Office said on Friday.

The country is suffering from its most severe fires in well over a decade with the worst affected areas along Turkey's southern and western coastline, in the regions of Antalya, Marmaris, Bodrum and Milas.

Flames engulfed several neighborhoods during the night in Milas, but with residents already evacuated, the fire was eventually brought under control by emergency crews.

At least eight people have died in Turkey since the fires broke out last Wednesday and more than 100,000 hectares of forest and fields have fallen victim to the flames.

Watch video 03:50 Evacuations in southwest Turkey as wildfires reach power plant – DW's Julia Hahn reports

United States

A fire that has been raging for three weeks engulfed Greenville, California, prompting regional Republican representative Doug LaMalfa to say the town had been "lost" to the blazes.

The inferno left a trail of destruction, meaning most of Greenville's historic downtown and homes were reduced to ash as crews braced for more severe hot weather in the coming days.

A Greenville gas station was among dozens of buildings destroyed by the Dixie Fire

The Dixie Fire, aided by 40 mph (64 kph) winds, "burnt down our entire downtown," Plumas County Supervisor Kevin Goss wrote on Facebook.

Greenville dates back to California's gold rush era where some wooden constructions were well over 100 years old.

United Kingdom

The UK announced a £5 million ($7 million, €5.9 million) research program on Friday to help better prepare for the risks posed by climate change.

With nearby nations such as Germany and Belgium witnessing devastating floods recently, and large areas in southern Europe currently ablaze, the UK is taking urgent action.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world Fierce flash floods in Europe Unprecedented flooding — caused by two months' worth of rainfall in two days — has resulted in devastating damage in western Europe, leaving at least 209 people dead in Germany and Belgium. Narrow valley streams swelled into raging floods in the space of hours, wiping out centuries-old communities. Rebuilding the ruined homes, businesses and infrastructure is expected to cost billions of euros.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world London submerged Extreme flooding across northern Europe also hit the United Kingdom, with parts of London swamped by fast-rising waters as almost a month of rain fell in a single day. Subway stations were quickly flooded and streets submerged. The flash flooding showed that "the dangers of climate change are now moving closer to home," said London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world Extreme rainy seasons Record floods have also hit parts of India and central China, overwhelming dams and drains and flooding streets. The downpours have been particularly heavy, even for the rainy season. Scientists have predicted that climate change will lead to more frequent and intense rainfall — warmer air holds more water, creating more rain.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world Floodwaters inundate central China Days of record-breaking rainfall also caused devastating flooding across China's central Henan province in late July. Scores people have been killed, hundreds of thousands displaced — and many are still unaccounted missing. In the provincial capital Zhengzhou, people were trapped in an underground railway when it was inundated with water. Rural areas are said to have been hit even worse.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world Greece melts down amid heat waves As nations flood in northern Europe, southern countries like Greece have been in the grip of several heat waves in the early summer. In the first week of July, temperatures soared to 43 degrees Celsius (109 Fahrenheit). Tourism hot spots like the Acropolis were forced to shut during the day, while the extreme heat also sparked forest fires outside Thessaloniki, which helicopters tried to douse.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world Sardinia scorched by 'unprecedented' wildfires "It is an unprecedented reality in Sardinia’s history," said Sardinia's Governor Christian Salinas of the ongoing wildfires that have scorched the historic central western area of Montiferru. "So far, 20,000 hectares of forest that represent centuries of environmental history of our island have gone up in ashes." Around 1,200 people have been evacuated across the still-burning region.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world Heat records in the US, Canada Intense heat is becoming more common, as seen in late June in the US states of Washington and Oregon and the Canadian province of British Columbia. Scorching temperatures under a "heat dome," hot air trapped for days by high pressure fronts, caused hundreds of heat-related deaths. The village of Lytton recorded a high of 49.6 Celsius (121 Fahrenheit) — and burned to the ground the next day.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world Wildfires sparking thunderstorms The heat wave may be over but dry conditions are fueling one of the region's most intense wildfire seasons. Oregon's Bootleg Fire, which has burned an area the size of Los Angeles in just two weeks, is so big it's creating its own weather and sending smoke all the way to New York. A recent study said the weather conditions would have been "virtually impossible" without human-caused climate change.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world Amazon nearing a 'tipping point'? To the south, central Brazil is suffering its worst drought 100 years, increasing the risk of fires and further deforestation in the Amazon rainforest. Researchers recently reported that a large swath of the southeastern Amazon has flipped from absorbing to emitting planet-warming CO2 emissions, pushing the rainforest closer to a "tipping point."

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world 'On the verge of starvation' After years of unrelenting drought, more than 1.14 million people in Madagascar are food-insecure, with some now forced to eat raw cactus, wild leaves and locusts in famine-like conditions. With the absence of natural disaster, crop failure or political conflict, the dire situation in the southeastern African nation is said to be first famine in modern history caused solely by climate change.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world More people fleeing natural disasters The number of people fleeing conflict and natural disasters hit a 10-year high in 2020, with a record 55 million people relocating within their own country. That's in addition to some 26 million people who fled across borders. A joint report released by refugee monitors in May found that three-quarters of the internally displaced were victims of extreme weather — and that number is likely to grow. Author: Martin Kuebler, Stuart Braun



"From flooding to wildfires – the extreme weather events we've recently witnessed show how crucial it is for communities to build resilience and protect their futures," Alok Sharma, president for the COP 26 international climate talks to be held in Britain later this year, said in a statement.

The UK's independent climate advisers in the Climate Change Committee have warned that Britain has so far failed to prepare for the upcoming changes. A warmer planet is likely to bring many challenges, including worsening food security and more health risks due to overheating buildings.

It's do or die for Germany's forests The forests are dying German forests are dying in part due to drier and hotter summers, and heat-loving bark beetle plagues that have destroyed ubiquitous spruce trees. More trees died in Germany in 2020 than in any other previous year, including beech trees planted widely in the past decade for their climate resilience. This week's national forest summit titled "Waldsterben 2.0" (Forest Dieback) asks what can be done.

It's do or die for Germany's forests Is climate or forest management to blame? While the climate crisis and rampant bark beetles are a major cause for concern, the forest summit aims to rethink and realign the way forests are managed. One example is the widespread planting of fast-growing spruce conifer trees after World War II in areas where they are not native. Making up 25% of German forests today, spruce is an Alpine tree that requires wet and cold conditions.

It's do or die for Germany's forests Half of the forests could die "It is the artificial forest that is dying," said German forester and author, Peter Wohlleben. "It's not a natural forest, it's not a primeval forest," he told DW. "In the next 10 years or so, we could see 50% or more of the forest dying because of bad management." Spruce forests only retain around 5% of rainwater due to soil compacting during harvesting. Dry summers compound their plight.

It's do or die for Germany's forests Leaving forests alone "To fight climate change, it would be best to leave the forests alone," said Wohlleben, the author of the bestseller "The Hidden Life of Trees." "Ecosystems when left on their own are much more resilient." He said monoculture forests must once again be populated by diverse native species. Wohlleben is the founder of the Forest Academy in western Germany, which is hosting the crunch forest summit.

It's do or die for Germany's forests Forests are a social network Trees are community-minded — they learn from each other, especially in times of drought, said Wohlleben. When one tree recognizes that water is running out, they then pass on the information to other trees and collectively reduce water consumption. "The more we disturb this social network, the weaker the forest gets," the author told DW.

It's do or die for Germany's forests Biodiversity is key "Biodiversity protection must be the basis for whatever we do," said Judith Reise, a researcher at Germany's Öko-Institut, about the strategies driving this week's forest summit. Diverse and climate-resilient forest ecosystems need time, becoming carbon neutral after 400 years, she said. But so far only 2.8% of German forests are protected for biodiversity, well short of a 2020 target of 5%.

It's do or die for Germany's forests Germany needs more old growth The oldest existing stand of undisturbed forest on the German island of Vilm is only around 300 years old, explained Reise. "We don't have wilderness in Germany," she said. Forests have been overmanaged for timber extraction, but also due to a cultural belief that forests are also for recreation, and that unsightly dead and fallen wood — that is essential to biodiversity — must be cleared.

It's do or die for Germany's forests Timber can help mitigate climate change But the forest summit on August 5 and 6 will also consider the need to promote the sustainable harvesting of timber to fight climate change, especially by replacing high carbon-emitting building materials such as steel and concrete. "This could be a very powerful solution," said Christopher Reyer, a researcher at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research and forest summit participant. Author: Stuart Braun



Brazil

Severe drought and early data suggests forest fires in Brazil this year will match those of 2019 and 2020 in terms of devastation caused.

With the Latin American country's forest fire season underway, the government space agency that uses satellites said last month more area was burned than in any July since 2016. Results for June were exactly the same, with that month's data also the worst in the last five year.

Most wildfires in Brazil are started intentionally, often illegally by land-grabbers clearing forest for cattle or crops. The fires tend to increase in intensity in June before peaking in September, according to historical data. They can easily get out of control during the dry season, burning large swaths of forest to the ground.

Brazil experienced catastrophic fires in the last two years that caused the greatest annual forest loss since 2015. Widespread criticism from the international community ensued over the response to the crisis from the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly called for development of the region while ignoring the pleas of the indigenous population.

jsi/dj (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)