Global Teens: What does poverty mean?

We ask teens around the globe what poverty and inequality means to them.
Germany's poor are getting poorer, and the rich richer. A new government report has made clear how wide the country's social divide is growing.
Getting voters to take part in Germany's upcoming Bundestag election is a challenge in places like Duisburg-Hochfeld. Many residents there struggle day to day and have given up on politics.
The COVID pandemic has hit Africa less severely than was initially feared. But the consequences of the crisis are huge: the economic slowdown has amplified social inequality, as limited access to vaccines dampens hopes.
The Ruhr region in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia was considered "problem region number one," upending the narrative of an east-west divide. A new study urged the government to do more to eradicate poverty.
