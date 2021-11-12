 Global Teens: What does poverty mean? | Global 3000 - The Globalization Program | DW | 27.11.2021

Global 3000

Global Teens: What does poverty mean?

We ask teens around the globe what poverty and inequality means to them.

Logo Global 3000, TV, Fernsehen Eingestellt am 20.01.2012

Global 3000 - The Globalization Program 12.11.2021

DW Magazin Global 3000 vom 15.11.2021 In den USA fordern Multimillionäre, wie Stephen Prince, Reiche angemessen zu besteuern.

USA: Tax me now! Patriotic Millionaires 12.11.2021

DW Magazin Global 3000 vom 15.11.2021 In Brasilien kann man einen Torwart mieten – für umgerechnet weniger als 10 Euro pro Spiel.

Brazil: Goalkeeper for hire 12.11.2021

Dorfbewohner in Nepal

Protecting climate change aid in Nepal 12.11.2021

Favela Brasil Xpress – Brasiliens Paketdienst in den Elendsvierteln Beschreibung: Der Zustellservice Favela Brasil Xpress ermöglicht die Paketzustellung in Brasiliens Favelas. Rechte: Nur für diese Berichterstattung! Copyright: DW

Brazil: A delivery service to the favelas 27.11.2021

Single sachet packs of coffee, soap or laundry liquid are ubiquitous in South East Asia.

Indonesia: The single sachet problem 27.11.2021

Arbeitsmigranten – asiatische Billigpflücker in Portugal Beschreibung: Portugal: Arbeitskräfte aus Asien hoffen auf ein besseres Leben in Europa. Doch sie zahlen einen hohen Preis Rechte: Nur für diese Berichterstattung! Copyright: DW

Exploited Asian fruit pickers in Portugal 27.11.2021

Global 3000 Israel Bandenkriege

Violence among Arab Israelis: What are the causes? 20.11.2021

Logo Global 3000, TV, Fernsehen Eingestellt am 20.01.2012

Global 3000 - The Globalization Program 20.11.2021

Global 3000 Global Snack Russland / Olivier Salat

Global snack: Russia 19.11.2021

Global 3000 Bio El Salvador / Klimawandel /

El Salvador: Fighting climate change 19.11.2021

Global 3000 Bio Namibia Hyänen

Namibia: New safe zones for wildlife 19.11.2021

DEUTSCHLAND, BONN, 21.12.2004, Ein Obdachloser sitzt mit seinem Hund bei Kälte in einer Fussgängerzone. | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Social inequality in Germany is on the rise 12.05.2021

Germany's poor are getting poorer, and the rich richer. A new government report has made clear how wide the country's social divide is growing.

Bild 1 Mirza Edis, Bundestagskandidat Die Linke aus Duisburg Hochfeld im Wahlkampf

German election: Poor people don't vote 24.08.2021

Getting voters to take part in Germany's upcoming Bundestag election is a challenge in places like Duisburg-Hochfeld. Many residents there struggle day to day and have given up on politics.

A woman wearing a mask to protect against COVID-19 infection passes a community clinic in Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Africa’s top public health official says vaccinations against COVID-19 on the continent might not start until the second quarter of next year. And he says it will be “extremely dangerous” if more developed parts of the world vaccinate themselves and then restrict travel to people with proof of vaccination. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)

Africa's battle with COVID-19 continues, one year on 11.03.2021

The COVID pandemic has hit Africa less severely than was initially feared. But the consequences of the crisis are huge: the economic slowdown has amplified social inequality, as limited access to vaccines dampens hopes.

Leerstehende Wohnhäuser stehen in Duisburg-Bruckhausen (Nordrhein-Westfalen). Die Wohnhäuser werden abgerissen und einem 115 000 Quadratmeter Grüngürtel weichen, der die verbleibenden Häuser in Bruckhausen vor dem Hüttenwerk, der Autobahn A 42 und der stark befahrenen Kaiser-Wilhelm-Straße abschirmen soll (Foto vom 21.08.2013). Foto: Horst Ossinger/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Germany: Poverty gap widens between rich and poor regions 12.12.2019

The Ruhr region in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia was considered "problem region number one," upending the narrative of an east-west divide. A new study urged the government to do more to eradicate poverty.