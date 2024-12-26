Global Queen: Elena Garcia Armada's exoskeleton for children

DiversitySpainGlobal Queen: Elena Garcia Armada's exoskeleton for childrenTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoDiversitySpainNicole Ris12/26/2024December 26, 2024Most people take their ability to walk for granted. But for some, it's impossible. Industrial engineer Elena Garcia Armada helps paralyzed children learn to walk, using an exoskeleton. And, in a world first, the device adapts as the child grows.https://p.dw.com/p/4oQoZAdvertisement