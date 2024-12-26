  1. Skip to content
Spain

Global Queen: Elena Garcia Armada's exoskeleton for children

Nicole Ris
December 26, 2024

Most people take their ability to walk for granted. But for some, it's impossible. Industrial engineer Elena Garcia Armada helps paralyzed children learn to walk, using an exoskeleton. And, in a world first, the device adapts as the child grows.

https://p.dw.com/p/4oQoZ
