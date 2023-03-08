Global ocean surface temperatures reach record highs

ClimateGlobal issuesGlobal ocean surface temperatures reach record highsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoClimateGlobal issuesNita Blake-Persen2 hours ago2 hours agoThe world's oceans are warmer than ever. Average surface water temperatures in July have been the hottest on record, hitting 20.96 degrees Celsius or 69.7 degrees Fahrenheit. One of the places that set a stunning record is the US state of Florida.https://p.dw.com/p/4Uo4UAdvertisement