Global ocean surface temperatures reach record highs

Nita Blake-Persen
2 hours ago

The world's oceans are warmer than ever. Average surface water temperatures in July have been the hottest on record, hitting 20.96 degrees Celsius or 69.7 degrees Fahrenheit. One of the places that set a stunning record is the US state of Florida.

A bridge over blue water

Ukraine updates: Ukrainian drone damages Russian oil tanker

Conflicts12 minutes ago
Africa

Supporters of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum hold up a framed photograph of him

Niger coup: How ordinary people are paying the price

Niger coup: How ordinary people are paying the price

Conflicts20 hours ago
Asia

The top of the Victoria Mansion in Karachi

Pakistan: What's left of Jewish architecture in Karachi?

Pakistan: What's left of Jewish architecture in Karachi?

Arts7 hours ago
Germany

Björn Höcke having powder applied to his upper lip in preparation of a TV interview

AfD: German voters shift toward far right

AfD: German voters shift toward far right

Politics24 hours ago
Europe

Protesters hold up placards during a demonstration against violence against women in Sofia, Bulgaria, July 31, 2023

Bulgaria: Mass protests highlight violence against women

Bulgaria: Mass protests highlight violence against women

Law and Justice21 hours ago
Middle East

Protesters gesticulating

Gaza Strip: Heat fuels frustration over living conditions

Gaza Strip: Heat fuels frustration over living conditions

Politics16 hours ago
North America

A combine harvests wheat in a field in the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine

UN Security Council: Food insecurity tops agenda

UN Security Council: Food insecurity tops agenda

Food SecurityAugust 3, 2023
