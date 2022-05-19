Global Living Room: Kenya

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Rhoda Akiny lives with her four children in Mbita on Lake Victoria and works as a successful fish trader.
Tax revenues could make a vital contribution to the development of African countries. But the untapped informal sector, also known as the shadow economy, and inadequate collection of taxes stand in the way.
Drought, COVID-19 and the Russian war against Ukraine are fomenting a hunger crisis in Africa. The continent has enough fertile soil and water to meet its own needs, but there are many hurdles preventing this.
To help combat pollution, Kenya is introducing fishing boats with electric motors in the hope they will improve water quality and make local livelihoods sustainable.
In the Horn of Africa, which includes Ethiopia and Somalia, millions suffer from hunger and malnutrition. Some two million children alone are at risk of starvation.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version