This is the Global Ideas cosmos. All we ever produced in one place. You will find videos, articles, interactives, specials and news.
Conserving biodiversity, protecting the climate and inspiring others to do the same. That's the goal of the environment projects that we profile, of the stories we tell – from the Philippines to Ethiopia and Peru. Global Ideas brings new and interesting content several times a week. We give you videos to watch, articles to read and interactives to play. Have fun.
In much of the world, clean water is taken for granted. But in parts of the Global South, drought and flooding connected to climate change are making water scarce. And that is hitting kids the hardest. DW reporter Jennifer Collins chats about a Global Ideas project that investigated the impacts of water inequality on the health of children in South Africa and India.