Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Global Ideas

This is the Global Ideas cosmos. All we ever produced in one place. You will find videos, articles, interactives, specials and news.

Conserving biodiversity, protecting the climate and inspiring others to do the same. That's the goal of the environment projects that we profile, of the stories we tell – from the Philippines to Ethiopia and Peru. Global Ideas brings new and interesting content several times a week. We give you videos to watch, articles to read and interactives to play. Have fun.

Die Momente in der Familie sind kostbar. Shyam Sunder Jyani ist viel in Rajasthn unterwegs. DW India Global Ideas Video: Bilder von Manish Mehta © Manish Mehta

Familial Forestry in India: Caring for trees like they're family 25.09.2021

Trees are good for both biodiversity and people, helping to guard against drought. Which is why Shyam Sunder Jyani encourages communities in Rajasthan, India to nurture them like loved ones.

DW Infofilm Indigene Völker - Pfeiffen

Indigenous peoples and their knowledge of nature 06.08.2021

Indigenous peoples can be found all over the world. Many suffer discrimination. A lot of indigenous people still live according to ancient traditions – and they also speak countless languages.
08. Juni 2021, Parque Eólico Matafongo,Dom Rep. Doch die erneuerbaren Energien sind auf dem Vormarsch: Neun große Windparks gibt es mittlerweile unter anderem. Hier im Windpark Matafongo laufen 17 Turbinen. Bei schweren Hurrikanes schalten sie sich von selber ab. Declaration: “I hereby declare that I took this photograph and am giving DW the right to use it online, including social media. In case the picture was taken by a third party, I do hold the rights to this image and DW is entitled to use it online and in social media.”

Making the switch to renewable energy in the Dominican Republic 01.07.2021

The Dominican Republic in the Caribbean is still heavily dependent on fossil fuels. But a push is underway to increase the use of wind and solar — and to convince critics that it's a good idea.

Sive Mavume, ein Angestellter des Recycling-Start-ups Regenize, sammelt recycelbaren Müll in einem Vorort von Kapstadt, Südafrika, ein. Fotografin: Julia Jaki / DW

The tiny startup bringing recycling to Cape Town 01.06.2021

Plastic, paper, metal and household waste — some 90% of trash ends up in landfills in South Africa. One recycling startup wants change that by rewarding those who separate their refuse.

Global Ideas_Infofilm_Habitatverlust

Habitat loss: Addressing a global problem 03.05.2021

The natural habitat of many animals and plants is disappearing fast. As the global population grows, our cities are expanding and more areas are being converted to farmland to feed more people. We look at ways to address the problem.
Global Ideas-Schwerpunkts entnommen und benötigen als Copyright DW.

The seed guardians of Quito protect Ecuador's food heritage 06.04.2021

Farmers in Ecuador rarely use traditional seed these days. Instead, they mostly plant industrial varieties not native to Latin America. The Seed Guardians Network is trying to stop old seeds from disappearing. 
Shivday Kumari, 13, washes her face at a handpump. Elevated handpumps, funded by the local government in consultation with UNICEF and local field partners Bihar Sewa Samiti, ensure that villagers can access clean drinking water even when floodwaters would normally submerge ground level pumps. Photo: Catherine Davison/DW Oktober 2020

Living Planet: What's water worth? 25.03.2021

In much of the world, clean water is taken for granted. But in parts of the Global South, drought and flooding connected to climate change are making water scarce. And that is hitting kids the hardest. DW reporter Jennifer Collins chats about a Global Ideas project that investigated the impacts of water inequality on the health of children in South Africa and India.
Global Ideas | Manu Nationalpark Peru Kosñipata Valley seen from Manu National Park, Peru, lookout point. Taken by / credits: Ingrid Chalan on December 15 2020.

New partners for nature conservation in Peru's Andes 15.01.2021

The Manu Biosphere Reserve in Peru is one of the most diverse ecosystems in the world. But the expansion of agriculture is causing forest loss. A conservation project is bringing people and nature back into harmony.
Global Ideas Lernpaket Logo

Learning in lockdown: Global Ideas takes schooling online 07.01.2021

Learning packs from Global Ideas provide engaging, multimedia lessons suitable for teachers shifting their classrooms online, or for pupils to follow independently.

13.05.2020, Niedersachsen, Norden: Zahlreiche Platinen in verschiedenen Farben liegen am Standort eines Unternehmens, das sich auf die Sortierung von Elektroschrott spezialisiert hat, in einer Kiste. Foto: Hauke-Christian Dittrich

The invisible waste behind our laptops and smartphones   21.12.2020

We tend to focus on household garbage as a measure of our ecological footprints. But what about the waste and pollution that is generated to make the stuff we buy?

Kailas Wild with the first orphaned koala joey he rescued on his back DW Global Ideas: Koalas in Australia © Kailas Wild

Koala rescue: An orphaned joey, and her species' fight for survival 30.11.2020

When Kailas Wild saved a baby koala, it gave him hope for the future of a whole species under threat.

Finca Cuango an Karibikküste, Panama. Foto: Detlef Urban/DW

Panama: Helping the rainforest help the Panama Canal 03.11.2020

Green investment in agroforestry is helping restore Panama's forests, and the country’s famous canal could benefit, too.
A herd of elephants walk in Amboseli National Park on November 3, 2016. / AFP / CARL DE SOUZA (Photo credit should read CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images)

Wanderlust: Why we need more protection for migratory animals 28.10.2020

Migratory species from birds to elephants and eels travel huge distances and cross international borders. But man-made problems are threatening these species and their journeys. Cross-border protection is key.
Kuestenseeschwalbe, Kuesten-Seeschwalbe (Sterna paradisaea), Schwarm Kuestenseeschwalben fliegt an der Kueste des Nordpolarmeeres, Norwegen, Spitzbergen | arctic tern (Sterna paradisaea), flock of Arctic terns flying above the coastline of the Arctic Ocean, Norway, Svalbard | Verwendung weltweit

The incredible journeys of migratory animals  22.10.2020

From the Arctic to the Serengeti, whales, butterflies and other animals on the move make some extraordinary journeys. They mainly travel for food or sex, but some even set off in search of exfoliating skin treatments.
Tunesien, Oktober 2020+++Screenshots aus dem Beitrag. 2014 tauchte die blaue Krabbe zum ersten Mal vor Tunesiens Küste auf im Golf von Gabès. Sie stammt, wie die meisten der ins Mittelmeer eingewanderten Arten aus dem Indopazifik-Raum. Über das Rote Meer kam das invasive Krebstier dann durch den Suezkanal ins Mittelmeer.

Tunisian fishermen serve up a destructive invasive delicacy 21.10.2020

Invasive blue swimming crabs have been causing a nuisance for fishermen in Tunisia, destroying their nets and eating their catch. But now these bothersome crustaceans are helping to put food on the table.

Screenshots aus einer DW-Beitrag. Das Leben in Korabgebirge im Osten Albaniens ist ein einfaches, ein traditionelles. Die Familien der vielen Kleinbauern leben seit Generationen von Schafzucht oder Milchwirtschaft. Die Jugend aber drängt es fort - in die Städte oder auch oft ins Ausland, in der Hoffnung auf lukrativere Jobs. Eine NGO hat es sich zum Ziel gemacht, die jungen Leute zum Bleiben zu bewegen. Kein leichtes Unterfangen. --- Korabgebirge, Albanien / September 2020

Albania's youth flee the mountains in search of better prospects 15.10.2020

Young people are leaving Albania's Korab mountain range to find a better living elsewhere. But environmentalists are trying to protect the area's unique nature and way of life by encouraging them to stay. 
Show more articles