 ′We are not alone′ in fighting climate change, says Freetown mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 11.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Global Green New Deal

'We are not alone' in fighting climate change, says Freetown mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr

Over 90 mayors of the world's biggest cities have signed a Global Green New Deal in Copenhagen this week. Freetown's mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr talks environmental justice, tackling pollution and what gives her hope.

people survey the damage after mudslides in Regent, east of Freetown, Sierra Leone in 2017

DW: At the C40 World Mayors Summit in Copenhagen this week, Freetown was one of over 90 cities around the world that signed up to the Global Green New Deal (GGND), which recognizes a climate emergency and commits to inclusive climate action and staying below the 1.5 degrees Celsius goal of the Paris Agreement. What concrete action is going to come out of your commitment? 

Our 'Transform Freetown' three-year city plan already addresses resilience and the environment. We have started addressing adaptation especially for those most vulnerable and have done a lot of flood mitigation work.

To ensure we play our part in not going beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius, we are going to create carbon sinks: we are committed to planting 1 million trees in 2020 and increasing our vegetation cover by 50% by 2022.

We've also brought in storm water drainage and building regulations that help slow deforestation. Transport is a major source of pollution in Freetown. We are working on a feasibility study for a cable car system that would take us off the roads and be moving 6000 people an hour.

The second big source of pollution is informal sanitation. We are trying to change behaviors and are working on passing a new law that would make it compulsory for everyone collecting waste to be registered [so we can hold them to account], and everyone living in the city to be registered with a provider.

Read more: Cities key to tackling climate crisis – global climate group

ntonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations delivers his keynote at the C40 World Mayors Summit at the mainstage in Tivoli Conference Centre

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that dirty air kills 7 million people a year

The deal stated it was a response to the failure of intergovernmental action blocked by a few powerful governments that represented fossil fuel industry interests. What are your thoughts on this? 

We have seen major governments step away from the Paris Agreement. We have heard a narrative which seems to suggest that somehow all the scientists are getting it wrong. But even if the scientists weren't even speaking — the earth is speaking. It is quite encouraging that the cities at C40 represent a significant percentage of the global emitters.

We are hopeful that by joining the voices of mayors and the youth movement, that combined pressure will force national governments that are choosing to ignore the crisis to have to answer. And we are not waiting for someone to say 'Okay I am with you now.' No. We are working and moving forward and we are intending to ensure that others join. 

The deal states the need to correct long running environmental injustice. What does this actually look like to you? 

I suppose the injustices fall into a number of categories. At the youth event here there were young people who were talking about the killings of environmentalists that are happening, in Latin America in particular. On a broader level, you are seeing those that contributed the least to climate change suffer the most — that's an injustice. They are already struggling trying to get out of poverty in systems which have to a large part have been designed to maintain the status quo.

The scales have been weighed in a particular way, and now the weighting is more imbalanced because these changes in the climate is now making what was already a difficult journey more challenging.

With the Global Green New Deal, what I see it doing is saying: we need a resource diversion — adaptation has to happen in order for the poor to not just tread water but actually to prevent them slipping back.

Read more: Climate emergency: New hope, or just empty words?  

Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, mayor of Freetown in Sierra Leone

Freetown mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr says conversations with young people give her hope

Africa is a continent on the frontlines of climate change. Since becoming mayor last year how have you seen it figure in the everyday lives of people living in Freetown? 

The research that I have seen aligns with what I am experiencing: extreme droughts in the east of the continent and flooding in the west. Our normal heavy rainfall has just become more extreme and also rain patterns have changed so it isn't coming when it should. Farming is being disrupted in rural areas, so we are seeing more migration [to Freetown] and that in itself is a major day-to-day pressure.

Then you have the actual physical impact of extreme weather: since I started running for mayor there have been a few very significant incidences. The first was the mudslide on August, 14 in 2017 which caused the death of over 1000 people. There is still a really big hole in the mountain which is a daily reminder of that. In August this year we also had 176 millimeters of rain in three hours. 

As a mayor tackling climate change, what it is it that keeps you up at night and what is it that gives you hope? 

Whenever it rains, my heart is in my mouth: I'm wondering, how heavy is it going to be, how long will it go on for, are we going to have flooding? It also worries me that I have communities along the coast line who are really vulnerable and because there are hundreds of thousands of them, actually moving them is something I have to support them doing — but it is not an easy feat. 

What gives me hope? It's conversations with young people I’ve had here [at C40]. It's conversations with young people in Freetown who are passionate about the environment. It's people who contact our office and say, 'It's my birthday and instead of a party I am asking my friends to donate trees.' That’s what gives me hope. The fact that people are joining up the dots. We are not in this alone, we're in it together. 

The interview has been edited and condensed for clarity. 

  • Paris, June 2019: A heatwave exacerabtes air pollution

    Cities in climate crisis

    Paris: Sweltering microclimate

    France hit record temperatures this summer, and the urban heat island effect means cities are particularly hot. While vegetation releases water into the atmosphere, cooling things down, concrete and asphalt trap heat. During a heat wave, Paris can be 10 degrees hotter than the surrounding countryside. Pollution also builds up in slow-moving summer air — another reason urban heat waves can kill.

  • New Orleans after a hurricane in 2006

    Cities in climate crisis

    New Orleans: In the eye of the storm

    In August 2005, Hurricane Katrina tore apart one of America's most iconic cultural heartlands. Even though it's rebuilt, New Orleans has been battered again and again by powerful storms. A government report last year said the US southeast was "exceptionally vulnerable to sea-level rise, extreme heat events, hurricanes and decreased water availability." Trump's response? "I don’t believe it."

  • Women queue for water from a truck as Chennai suffers drought

    Cities in climate crisis

    Chennai: No more water

    This year India's monsoon was the second driest in 65 years, leaving 44% of the country suffering from drought. In Chennai, things have become desperate: its main reservoir has dried up, residents are queuing for hours at pumps, water is being trucked in and hospitals are under pressure. As the planet heats up, more and more cities could run out of water.

  • A building subsides in Yakutsk, Siberia, as permafrost melts beneath its foundations

    Cities in climate crisis

    Siberia: Cities on thin ice

    Arctic temperatures are rising faster than anywhere else on Earth. This is taking its toll on cities in Russia's far north, as the permafrost beneath building foundations begins to melt. Cities like Norilsk and Yakutsk are already seeing serious subsidence, and scientists expect their infrastructure to become at least 25% less stable by mid-century.

  • Jakarta's seawall

    Cities in climate crisis

    Jakarta: Sinking into the sea

    Rising seas threaten coastal cities the world over, but Jakarta, with 13 rivers, suffers more floods than most. Limited access to water means residents pump it from underground aquifers, causing subsidence. By 2050, 95% of North Jakarta could be submerged. Indonesia is building the world's biggest seawall to protect its capital, but that could leave thousands of fishermen without homes or income.

  • Crowds in Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Cities in climate crisis

    Dhaka: Climate refugees

    Some 28% of the population of Bangladesh lives on the coast, and high tides are rising 10 times faster than the global average. In 2018, natural disasters displaced 78,000 people, with riverbank erosion — expected to increase as Himalayan ice melts — moving many more. Already one of the world's most densely populated cities, the capital of Dhaka takes in 1,000 new migrants every day.

    Author: Ruby Russell


DW recommends

Citizens' Assemblies: Time for the people to take control of the climate crisis?

Extinction Rebellion is demanding politicians step aside and let the people decide on climate action. Could citizens' assemblies be a democratic tool fit for the scale of the crisis? (07.10.2019)  

How do growing cities and metropolises influence the climate in these regions?

(21.06.2013)  

Cities key to tackling climate crisis – global climate group

The world needs to drastically cut its carbon emissions by 2050 to head off the worst effects of climate change. A new report highlights how cities could make a huge difference with local green initiatives. (19.09.2019)  

Cologne becomes first big German city to declare climate emergency

Cologne has become the first German city with a population of more than a million people to join the declaration movement. More than 700 cities around the world have recognized the urgency of the climate crisis. (10.07.2019)  

Sierra Leone: Flood survivors stuck in temporary shelters

It's been over three months since flash floods and a mudslide in Freetown, Sierra Leone, left 1,141 dead or reported missing. Of the 6,000 persons affected, many continue to live in temporary shelters. (07.12.2017)  

Climate emergency: New hope, or just empty words?

Spurred on by the Fridays for Future movement, more and more cities around the world are declaring a climate emergency — in recent weeks, it's been almost a daily occurrence. Is this a sign of real change? (09.07.2019)  

Cities in climate crisis

Densely populated urban areas can intensify rising temperatures, or find their foundations crumbling as rising seas creep in. DW looks at the impact the climate crisis is having on global metropolises. (24.07.2019)  

WWW links

C40 Cities

Related content

USA Hull Windkraftanlage

Cities key to tackling climate crisis – global climate group 19.09.2019

The world needs to drastically cut its carbon emissions by 2050 to head off the worst effects of climate change. A new report highlights how cities could make a huge difference with local green initiatives.

BG FFF weltweit | Kenia| Klimastreik | Global Strike 4 Climate | Nairobi

+++ Global climate strike: Africa roundup live +++ 20.09.2019

Thousands of protests and events are planned all around Africa to call for urgent action against climate change. Get the latest news on the Friday for Future climate strike.

Eco Africa, Environment, Sandrah Twinoburyo, NTV, Uganda

Meet Sandrah Twinoburyo 19.09.2019

Based in Uganda's capital, Kampala, Sandrah presents environmental issues and solutions from East Africa.

Advertisement

New environment podcast

On the Green Fence is a new entertaining environemental Podcast-miniseries

Listen to our new podcast!

Gabriel and Neil go green, taking an open-minded, relevant and entertaining approach to various environmental issues.  

Radio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.  

Eco@Africa

Eco Africa — Sandrah Twinoburyo

Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's show: Turning coconut waste into charcoal and an app searching for abandoned and fertile fields to farm.  

Eco@India

DW Eco India (Sendungslogo)

Eco India – The Environment Magazine

Upcycling textiles in India, producing saris the traditional way, and ecofriendly pigments in France.  

Global Ideas

Reptilienmesse Terraristika (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Thieme)

Illegal wildlife trade thrives online

Rare reptiles are among endangered animals being traded on Facebook.  