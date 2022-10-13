Global food supply

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The combined impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and the war in Ukraine has resulted in rising food prices and an acute shortage in staple crops globally. Millions of people are now on the verge of hunger.
Food security, or the ability for people to access reliable, affordable and nutritious food, has come into focus as temperatures rise, water supplies dry up and international tensions disrupt the harvesting and shipping of staple crops like wheat and corn. Across the Global South, millions of people are experiencing hunger or are malnourished. In industrial economies, food prices are soaring, putting the most vulnerable at risk. Here's an automated collection of DW content on the topic of global food security.
World hunger is reaching catastrophic levels, according to the 2022 global hunger index. One of the countries at the top of the index is Madagascar, which has seen back-to-back droughts in the south for several years. Adrian Kriesch reports from Ambovombe.
Afghanistan is sliding into one of the greatest humanitarian crises of our time. The loss of Western funding and the freezing of central bank assets after the Taliban returned to power have had dire consequences for the population. A warning: The first images in this report are disturbing.
The devastating drought in the Horn of Africa could worsen as a fifth consecutive rainy season is predicted to fail, leaving 22 million people at risk of starvation. DW's Edith Kimani visited farmers in Kenya's bread basket to see how they are adapting to multiple challenges.