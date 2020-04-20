 Global fear of coronavirus on the rise, new poll shows | World| Breaking news and perspectives from around the globe | DW | 20.04.2020

World

Global fear of coronavirus on the rise, new poll shows

People are taking the threat of COVID-19 increasingly seriously, according to a new Gallup survey. The pollster's president spoke to DW about how the world views the pandemic and its impact on democratic values.

South korean health workers in PPE (picture-alliance/dpa/YNA)

DW: Global concern about the spread of the coronavirus is growing. In addition, worries of an economic and social crisis are deepening. These are only some of the conclusions from the second "snap poll" by the Gallup International Association. The survey was carried out in 17 countries around the world, including Germany, India, Italy, Bulgaria, Russia, the United States and others. What is new in this second poll, compared to the first one your organization conducted in March?

Kancho Stoychev: Over the last few weeks, fear of catching the coronavirus has increased in almost all of the surveyed countries. For instance, with the spread of the virus in the US, the share of those who express their worries that they or a member of their family may actually catch the coronavirus has increased by 25 points. More people are afraid now in Thailand, Switzerland, Argentina, Austria and Japan.

Kancho Stoychev, president of the Gallup International Associate (Gallup International Association/Tony Tonchev)

Kancho Stoychev is president of the Gallup International Associate

On the contrary, it turns out that the population in Italy has become more accustomed to the situation, as now the share of those concerned about catching the virus has decreased by nine points. It seems that Italian society has overcome the peak values of fear.

People in India (91% agree that their government is handling the situation well), Malaysia (91%, up from 77%), Austria (86%), Pakistan (82%) and the Philippines (80%, up from 70%) seem to be very satisfied with the way in which their governments are handling the crisis. There is a significant increase in approval of the implemented measures among other countries as well — in Germany, 75% agree that their government is handling the situation well now, compared to 47% few weeks ago. In Bulgaria, the share of approval is 77% now, compared to 60% in March.

Read moreOpinion: Coronavirus, the media and credibility

The survey shows that an increasing number of people accept the coronavirus threat is real. Are there any countries where this belief has changed compared to the first snap poll?

Almost two-thirds (63%, up from 59%) of respondents around the world do not think that the threat of the coronavirus is exaggerated. One-third (down from 38%), however, still believe the opposite; 4% cannot decide. With the global spread of the virus and corresponding government measures our survey shows that more and more people accept the threat is real.

As expected, in the US, belief that the threat is real has doubled — 72% now, compared to 36% a few weeks ago. The same goes, more or less, for Thailand (70% disagree that the threat is exaggerated, 55% before), Switzerland (69% now, 41% in March), Republic of Korea (83% now, 66% before), Japan (79% now, 54% before), India (71% now, 43% before) and Bulgaria (41% now, 27% before).

Watch video 01:41

Coronavirus lockdown: Germany's hospitality industry calls for help

This poll shows also that the majority of people continue to support their governments in the fight against the disease and are even ready to sacrifice specific rights. Is this true for all 17 countries surveyed or is there any difference between them?

The highest share of dissatisfaction with the authorities in regard to the COVID-19 situation is registered again in Thailand — 81% disagree that their government is doing well with the current situation. Negative sentiment has increased by 5 points within a few weeks. The second place in terms of dissatisfaction remains Japan — 69% disagree that the authorities are handling the situation well (increase by 7 points). Public opinion in the USA is rather divided — 48% are satisfied with the state measures and 48% are not.

Read moreCoronavirus: A magic moment for social media?

So there is an increased willingness to even sacrifice some human rights if this helps to prevent the spread of infection, but there is also another takeaway: Only 17% of respondents believe that democracy is ineffective in the current crisis. On this issue, there are huge differences between the 17 countries in your poll…

The increased threat has impacted our willingness to sacrifice some of our human rights, if this helps to prevent the spread of infection. In March, 75% of the population surveyed were willing to sacrifice their human rights until the threat from COVID-19 has gone. This figure is now 80%

The highest levels of readiness are reported in Pakistan (92%), India (91%), Thailand (91%), but also in Austria (86%), Germany (89%), Italy (85%) and Switzerland (86%). In Italy, Germany and Bulgaria, the share of those who are willing to give up some of their rights has marginally decreased within the past few weeks.

41% of the population in the surveyed countries are expecting the world to return more or less to its pre-crisis state. However, 45% think that there will be major change, with an almost entirely new world after the coronavirus crisis is over.

Half of the population of the surveyed countries expect relations between the major world powers to become more cooperative. 28% express the opposite opinion — that relations will become more confrontational.

Watch video 01:45

COVID-19 crisis: Helping the homeless

The current crisis also has a serious impact on economic life, as your poll shows. 15% of respondents worldwide claim to have lost their jobs and 12% say that they now work part time. But there are some other interesting figures: One-third say that the crisis has not impacted their lives so far in terms of jobs and income. Here, we also have a gap between rich and poor countries…

Right now, 36% claim that they have lost a serious part of their income (especially in Argentina, Indonesia and Thailand), 28% say that they have temporarily stopped working (mostly in India, Malaysia and the Philippines).

Read moreDid coronavirus really originate in a Chinese laboratory?

The largest proportion of people saying that the crisis has not impacted their lives regarding jobs and income are in Austria, Germany and Japan.

The good news is that overall democratic principles show signs of endurance in these difficult times.

Editor's note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

  • A lone man walking at dawn, smog covers the cityscape in the background

    Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect

    Better air quality

    As the world grinds to a halt, the sudden shutdown of most industrial activities has dramatically reduced air pollution levels. Satellite images have even revealed a clear drop in global levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2), a gas which is primarily emitted from car engines and commercial manufacturing plants and is responsible for poor air quality in many major cities.

  • Gases stream out of a coal power station in Germany. 

    Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect

    CO2 emissions fall

    Like NO2, carbon dioxide emissions (CO2) have also been slashed in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. When economic activity stalls, so do CO2 emissions — in fact, the last time this happened was during the 2008-2009 financial crisis. In China alone, emissions have fallen by around 25% when the country entered lockdown, according to Carbon Brief. But this change is likely to only be temporary.

  • A hedgehog peers out from beneath some flowers in the grass.

    Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect

    A new world for urban wildlife

    As everyone retreats to their homes, some animals have been taking advantage of our absence. Reduced road traffic means little critters like hedgehogs emerging from hibernation are less likely to be hit by cars. Meanwhile, other species like ducks may be wondering where all the people have gone and will need to find other sources of food besides breadcrumbs in the park.

  • A pangolin tied up in a mesh net in a pile of illegally trafficked wildlife.

    Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect

    Drawing attention to the global wildlife trade

    Conservationists hope the coronavirus outbreak will help curb global wildlife trade, which is responsible for pushing a number of species to the brink of extinction. COVID-19 likely originated in a Wuhan wet market, which sells live produce and is a hub for both legal and illegally trafficked wildlife. A crackdown on trading live wildlife may be one positive thing to come out of the crisis.  

  • Gondolas on the clear waters of Venice canals

    Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect

    Waterways run clear

    Shortly after Italy entered lockdown, images of crystal clear canals in Venice were shared around the world — the pristine blue waters are a far cry from their usual muddy appearance. And with cruise ships docked for the time being, our oceans are also experiencing a drop in noise pollution, lowering the stress levels of marine creatures like whales and making for a much more peaceful migration.

  • Plastic waste piled up in yellow bags.

    Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect

    Plastic waste on the rise

    But it's not all good news. One of the worst environmental side-effects of the coronavirus pandemic is the rapid increase in the use of disposable plastic — from medical equipment like disposable gloves, to plastic packaging as more people opt for prepackaged foods. Even cafes that remain open no longer accept reusable cups from customers in a bid to stop the virus from spreading.

  • School students protest for the climate, holding a sign that reads 'There is no Planet B'

    Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect

    Climate crisis goes ignored (for now)

    With the coronavirus dominating, the climate crisis has been pushed to the sidelines. But that doesn't make it any less urgent. Experts are warning that important decisions regarding the climate should not be delayed — even with the UN climate conference postponed until 2021. While emissions have dropped since the pandemic began, we're unlikely to see widespread and long-term change as a result.

    Author: Ineke Mules


