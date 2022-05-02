The Global Expression Report (GxR) is based on the Varieties of Democracy (V-Dem) dataset by the Varieties of Democracy Institute, an independent research institute headquartered at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden.

GxR is carried out by international NGO Article19. According to Article 19, GxR reflects a broad and holistic concept of freedom of expression and press freedom, assessing not only the rights of journalists and civil society but looking how free every person actually is to post online, to march, to research, or to access information. Article 19 selects 25 indicators from the V-Dem dataset that match this broad and holistic view of freedom of expression. These indicators are combined into an overall score for every country on a scale from 1 to 100:

Based on the score, countries are placed into one of five categories:

Category 1 0-19 In Crisis

Category 2 20-39 Highly Restricted

Category 3 40-59 Restricted

Category 4 60-79 Less Restricted

Category 5 80-100 Open

Article 19 is a human rights organization that works to defend and promote freedom of expression and freedom of information worldwide. It was founded in 1987 by a group of U.S. American philanthropists and human rights activists. Its headquarters are in London, UK. Article 19 receives funding from government agencies like the Swedish International Development Agenda, the UK Foreign, Development and Commonwealth Office and from international foundations.

The V-Dem dataset is drawn from official documents and expert interviews. For every country V-Dem asks five experts to provide a rating. The Global Expression Report also contains longitudinal data which help to identify advances and declines in freedom of expression and press freedom in each country and region.