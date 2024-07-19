Global cyber outage caused by security software 'update'

Skip next section CrowdStrike rules out security incident or cyberattack

George Kurtz, the CEO of the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said IT disruptions around the world were not a result of a security incident or cyberattack.

The company "is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts," Kurtz said on X, formerly Twitter.

"This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed," he added.

The tech outage was caused by a "defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts," Kurtz said.

CrowdStrike's shares were down 20% in pre-market trading on Wall Street on Friday.