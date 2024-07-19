Global cyber outage blamed on security software update

Skip next section Eurowings flights in Germany and to the UK remain grounded

07/19/2024 July 19, 2024 Eurowings flights in Germany and to the UK remain grounded

Eurowings, the budget airline subsidiary of Germany's Lufthansa, said its domestic flights in Germany, as well as flights to and from the UK, were suspended until at least 3 p.m. (1300 GMT).

"Delays and flight cancellations are to be expected throughout the day," the company said in a statement, adding that passengers booked for domestic flights could take trains and then request reimbursement.

More than 50 flights were expected to be impacted by the delays and cancellations, brought on by the global IT outage.