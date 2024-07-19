Global cyber outage blamed on security software update

07/19/2024 July 19, 2024 American Airlines resumes operations after grounding all flights

The major US carrier American Airlines said that it was resuming its flights after the global IT outage grounded all of its planes.

"Earlier this morning, a technical issue with a vendor impacted multiple carriers, including American," the company said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

"As of 5:00 a.m. ET (0900 GMT), we have been able to safely re-establish our operation. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," it added.

Numerous airports and airlines around the world were affected by Friday's disruptions, with numerous flights delayed or canceled.