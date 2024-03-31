Global cocoa shortage drives up chocolate prices

ClimateAfricaGlobal cocoa shortage drives up chocolate pricesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoClimateAfricaRalph Martin03/31/2024March 31, 2024Anyone shopping for chocolate Easter eggs this year has probably noticed they're more expensive than ever. Three years of bad harvests in West Africa, where most of the world's cocoa is grown, have sent the price of cocoa soaring to record highs. https://p.dw.com/p/4eHyFAdvertisement