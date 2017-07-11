Global CO2 emissions rebound to near pre-pandemic levels: study

The gains from last year's drop in carbon emissions are set to disappear as economic activity gathers momentum around the world, according to a study published by the Global Carbon Project on Thursday.

The rebound has mainly been a result of harmful carbon dioxide emitted from coal and gas-fired power plants, the report said.

Researchers at the organization said they expected emissions to rise after noticing a dip during the pandemic year, but the increase was "bigger than expected."

"We were expecting to see some rebound. What surprised us was the intensity and rapidity of the rebound," said Pierre Friedlingstein, the main author of the report and a climate modeling researcher at the University of Exeter.

Coal, gas usage in power industries to blame

Researchers noted that emissions from coal, oil, and gas fell during the pandemic. But both coal and gas emissions have already surpassed their pre-pandemic levels.

Gas emissions increased by 2% and coal emissions by 1% between 2019 and 2021, according to the study.

China accounted for the majority of the contribution to global coal and gas emissions, with the country's power sector heavily relying on the sources to generate electricity.

Xie Zhenhua, a UN climate negotiator and special climate envoy for China, told reporters on Tuesday that China was one of the biggest emitters because it was still a developing economy.

China was also an outlier in 2020 as investments to spur economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic led to greater usage of coal that year, even as emissions fell in other countries.

In 2020, global carbon dioxide emissions fell by an estimated 2.4 billion metric tons, which represented a 7% drop, as countries locked down to curb the spread of coronavirus and economies ground to a halt.

The report forecasts global emissions to reach 36.4 billion tons this year, or rise by 4.9%.

China and India, the world's biggest and third-biggest greenhouse gas emitters, are expected to post higher emissions in 2021 than 2019. The United States and Europe are expected to have slightly lower carbon emissions.

World leaders attend climate summit

The report comes as world leaders attend the 26th edition of the Conference of Parties, dubbed 'COP26', in Glasgow. The US climate conference has been attended by more than 120 heads of states as they try work out ways to keep temperatures below 1.5 degrees C (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

The goal was set as part of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement and researchers say it is imperative for countries to meet the benchmark to avoid the catastrophic effects of climate change.

At COP26, India pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. China submitted documents to reiterate its 2020 pledge of achieving net-zero by 2060, though its president did not attend the summit.

China also promised in documents it submitted that carbon dioxide emissions in the country would peak before 2030.

But researchers say countries need to commit even more aggressively since big commitments to reduce emissions still fell short of meeting climate goals.

