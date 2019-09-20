 Global climate strike protest in Berlin bridges generations as adults join in | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 20.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

Global climate strike protest in Berlin bridges generations as adults join in

In Germany, Fridays for Future protests have moved beyond a children's rally.

BG FFF weltweit | Deutschland | Klimastreik | Global Strike 4 Climate | Berlin (AFP/Getty Images/A. Schmidt)

A colorful climate demonstration in Berlin brought out protestors of all ages

It started with kids skipping school.

But Friday's Global Climate Strike called by Fridays For Future organizers demanding urgent action to save the environment, also had the adults bunking off work.

In a graphic demonstration of urgency, activists stood on melting ice blocks with nooses around their necks.

Even those with the least to lose from climate change turned out to chant and march in the Global Climate Strike. 

"People of my generation are fully aware what is happening," said 71-year-old Doris Janning, resting on the kerb before the protest began. "We must do what we can as soon as possible."

Read more - The faces of the Global Climate Strike

Brandishing a sign with the words 'Grandmothers for future,' 69-year-old former schoolteacher Krista Rossmanet said: "When we were younger we went to demonstrations against the deployment of Pershings [missiles] and nuclear power."

"It's wonderful that the older generation can finally join in again."

Global Climate Strike protest (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Schreiber)

Protesters in Berlin gathered to pressure the government into taking urgent climate action

How it all started

The Fridays for Future protest movement, started by Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg and taken up by schoolchildren across the world, has become a focal point for young people fearful for their futures. Most are too young to vote — and many frustrated with the pace of progress.

"If you talk to your parents and family, they don't think [climate change] is an issue," said Isaac Tesfaye, a 22-year-old physics student. "The scientific facts are not accepted in general society."

"If adults won't take care of the world, then we have to do something," said 16-year-old Diego Hoffmann.

But some feel their cry is increasingly being heard.

Berlin witnesses 'historic' global protest

Organizers estimate 270,000 attended the protest, one of thousands happening in cities across the world. The figure has not yet been independently verified. Luisa Neubauer, a senior activist in Germany's Fridays for Future movement, described the protest as "historic" in a tweet.

Addressing a crowd in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, Seawatch captain Carola Rackete said: "We adults are responsible for the fact that the earth is dying… We should not be under the illusion that our individual actions can do anything to turn the situation around."

Members of protest group Extinction Rebellion carried fallen trees to "mourn" damage to nature. 

Schoolchildren chanted that their future was being taken from them. Some, attending with their class, had been allowed to miss school for the protest.

  • Protestors in New Caledonia

    Global climate strike in pictures

    Starting off in the South Pacific

    The first strike of the day kicked off in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia. Islanders have worked hard in recent years to protect the vital coral reefs that surround the archipelago. However, rising sea levels are placing every island nation in peril.

  • Protestors in the Solomon Islands

    Global climate strike in pictures

    Solomon Islands

    Students in the Solomon Islands, which comprises hundreds of islands in the South Pacific, skipped school on Friday morning to call attention to how climate breakdown threatens their country.

  • Protestors in Sydney

    Global climate strike in pictures

    Hundreds of thousands gather in Australia

    The first major protests of the day started in Australia, where demonstrators want the government and businesses to commit to a target of zero net carbon emissions by 2030. More broadly, they are seeking for world leaders to commit to real change at an upcoming UN Climate Action Summit.

  • Demonstators in Bangkok

    Global climate strike in pictures

    Southeast Asia joins the movement

    Thai students joined the global movement outside of the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment in Bangkok. Thailand, as part of the Mekong River basin, has already felt the effects of catastrophic flooding and coastal erosin.

  • Palangka Raya

    Global climate strike in pictures

    Borneo burning

    Demonstrators gathered in Palangka Raya, on the Indonesnian island of Borneo, which is currently covered in smog from forest fires. Borneo is already feeling the devastation from deforestation due to palm oil farming, which has hurt the local human populations as well as dramatically reduce the habitat for orangutans.

  • Bangladeshi protestors

    Global climate strike in pictures

    Dhaka demonstration

    Bangladeshi school students and other climate activists took to the streets of the capital Dhaka. Bangladesh is a major hub for the garment industry, which on top of forcing workers into sweatshop conditions, is one of the most polluting industries on earth.

  • Protestors in Frankfurt

    Global climate strike in pictures

    Blocking traffic

    Protesters got started before dawn in Germany, with demonstrations planned for almost every major city. Here in Frankfurt, climate strikers blocked rush hour traffic in the city's central Baseler Platz, unperturbed by the chorus of car horns.

  • Students in Prague.

    Global climate strike in pictures

    Europe calls for lower emissions

    Students in the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, called on their leaders to lower carbon emissions and enact better climate protection. The Prague demonstration was one of 5,000 planned around the world.

  • BG FFF weltweit | Kenia| Klimastreik | Global Strike 4 Climate | Nairobi (Reuters/B. Ratner)

    Global climate strike in pictures

    Kenya against coal

    Activists in Nairobi, Kenya, called for an end to the government's plans to open new coal mines. They want more support for renewable energy sources across the country.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher


Others had not. One girl carried a sign that read: No photos, please, my teacher thinks I'm sick.

What people are willing to give up

In interviews with DW, many young protestors were quick to cite facts about climate change from the IPCC, a panel of scientists convened by the United Nations to guide governments.

Teenage protestors are not at odds with science, said Christoph Weigel, a biology lecturer at the Technical University of Berlin, who attended the protest with a group called Scientists for Future. "They say listen to the experts. This is something where as a scientist I feel very welcome."

Many added they were making personal sacrifices, but wanted governments to act, too.

"We do everything that is feasible at home: we eat less meat, take public transport," said Anastasia Nganga, a 38-year-old from Kenya attending the strike with her daughter and members of her German class. "But it's still not enough — that is why we are on the streets."

As the protests unfolded, the German government agreed on a €54 billion ($60 billion) package of measures aimed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Chancellor Angela Merkel highlighted Greta Thunberg's plea to "unite behind the science."

Fridays for Future Germany criticized the climate package as insufficient.

DW recommends

Greta Thunberg tells US lawmakers 'listen to scientists' on climate change

Speaking to the US Congress, the teenage climate activist has urged lawmakers to take action on the "existential crisis" of climate change. Thunberg criticized the US for being the "biggest carbon polluter" in history. (19.09.2019)  

German captain of migrant rescue ship turns down Paris award

Pia Klemp has rejected Paris' most prestigious civilian award, the Grand Vermeil Medal. She and compatriot Carola Rackete were offered the prize for their efforts in rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean. (21.08.2019)  

The faces of the Global Climate Strike

September 20 kicks off a week of climate action protests. Inspired by Fridays for Future, millions are expected to turn out across the globe. DW spoke to people in several countries about what's driving them to protest. (20.09.2019)  

Global climate strike in pictures

At least 5,000 strikes in 156 countries are planned around the world to call on leaders to address climate breakdown. They are demanding action from world leaders who are gathering for a UN Climate Action Summit. (20.09.2019)  

Related content

Klimaprotest in Berlin - Fridays for Future

+++ Fridays for Future global climate strike — live updates +++ 20.09.2019

More than 5,000 protests are planned around the world, culminating in a New York City march led by Greta Thunberg. In Australia, young people challenged politicians to do "their jobs for once." Read the latest here.

Bildkombo, Bildkombination Global Climate Strike 20.09.2019

The faces of the Global Climate Strike 20.09.2019

September 20 kicks off a week of climate action protests. Inspired by Fridays for Future, millions are expected to turn out across the globe. DW spoke to people in several countries about what's driving them to protest.

Greta Thunberg in den USA

Greta Thunberg tells US lawmakers 'listen to scientists' on climate change 19.09.2019

Speaking to the US Congress, the teenage climate activist has urged lawmakers to take action on the "existential crisis" of climate change. Thunberg criticized the US for being the "biggest carbon polluter" in history.

Advertisement

New environment podcast

On the Green Fence is a new entertaining environemental Podcast-miniseries

Listen to our new podcast!

Gabriel and Neil go green, taking an open-minded, relevant and entertaining approach to various environmental issues.  

Radio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.  

Eco@Africa

Eco Africa's Sandrah Twinoburyo

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's show: Making concrete from cassava in Nigeria and using volcanic rocks for cleaner cooking in Uganda.  

Eco@India

Eco India - The Environment Magazine

Eco India shows how people in India and Europe are working together as communities to help the environment.  

Global Ideas

Mexiko Erneuerbare Energien Global Ideas (DW/Wolfgang Bernert)

Mexico: Making cheese with solar thermal energy

A cheese factory in Mexico is just one company in the country turning to the sun's heat in an effort to cut emissions.  