 UN global biodiversity report shows all 20 targets missed as pollution, climate change and overfishing rage on | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 15.09.2020

Environment

UN global biodiversity report shows all 20 targets missed as pollution, climate change and overfishing rage on

The world has failed to meet any of its biodiversity targets, the UN said in a landmark report published every five years. Extinction rates would likely have been three to four times higher without conservation efforts.

Fires in Brazil's Pantanal (Reuters/A. Perobelli)

The natural world in 2020 was supposed to look promising: richer, better protected and with people putting less pressure on the ecosystems that sustain us.

The reality is not even close.

Humanity has failed to fully achieve any of the 20 global biodiversity targets set by the UN ten years ago and has "partly achieved" just six of them, according to a landmark assessment of biodiversity published Tuesday. For one target, on protecting coral reefs, the world is moving in the opposite direction.

Data from individual governments show that a third of national biodiversity targets, which are set by the countries themselves, are on track to be met or exceeded. But these are less ambitious than the UN targets and less than a quarter match up well with the global goals to protect nature.

The vision for biodiversity set out in 2010 is only achievable if the world responds to "compelling evidence" that "transformative change" is required, said Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, executive secretary of the UN's Convention on Biological Diversity, which prepared the Global Biodiversity Outlook (GBO) report.

People scooping oil out of the water on the coast of Mauritius (L'Express Maurice/AFP via Getty Images)

An oil spill in Mauritius in July is threatening coral reefs and other areas of rich biodiversity

A Kayapo person protesting a highway that is enabling deforestation (AFP/C. de Souza)

Indigenous people in Brazil blocked a highway in August that has enabled deforestation of the Amazon rainforest

Global decline in biodiversity

The charge sheet is long. Pollution from plastics and pesticides have not been brought down to safe levels. Governments still subsidize businesses that damage ecosystems. Coral reefs, which are dying across the world, are struck by the triple-threat of human action: climate change, pollution and overfishing. Some of those drivers are getting worse.

And even where there is progress, it is rarely enough. Deforestation should have halted by now, but it has only been cut by a third, with Asia and Europe gaining forests while Africa and South America lose them at a faster rate.

Conservation efforts have saved species like the Puerto Rican amazon parrot and the Mongolian Przewalski's horse. But they have failed to keep others like the Western Black Rhino or the Christmas Island pipistrelle from being wiped out forever.

While the big trends in biodiversity loss were already known, the report adds "systematic analysis" on how well the world has achieved the 2010 targets, said Josef Settele, an ecologist at the Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research in Germany, who contributed research to the report but was not involved in writing it. 

Fish jump out of the water in Qiandao Lake, China (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Chen)

Fish populations are recovering in waters managed by sustainable fishing policies

Fishers in Banda Aceh, Indonesia (Getty Images/AFP/C. Mahyuddin)

More than 3 billion people rely on fish for 20% of their daily protein intake

Conservation progress

"There is also some brightness," Settele added. "The things we are doing are not completely in vain."

The report, which brings together evidence of the "growing biodiversity crisis and the urgent need for action," highlights areas of progress. For instance, almost 100 countries have incorporated biodiversity values into national accounting systems. Over the last 20 years, the world has increased the share of protected areas from 10% to 15% on land and from 3% to 7% in water.

Watch video 02:54

Explained - Why are wetlands essential for our planet?

There are now more fish in waters managed by good fishing policies. Governments are increasingly eradicating invasive species from islands. And since 1993, conservation actions have prevented the extinctions of between 28 and 48 bird and mammal species, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Conservation Letters — though many remain highly threatened and may still become extinct.

"The progress toward conserving life on earth has been much greater than it would have been [without action]," said Thomas Brooks, chief scientist at the International Union for Conservation of Nature, who was a co-author of the extinction study but was not involved in the GBO. "The absolutely key question is how to scale up from where things currently are, in terms of responses, to meet targets comprehensively."

A beekeeper holding bees in Hong Kong (AFP via Getty Images)

Bee populations are falling because of intensive farming, pesticides, pollution and climate change

Ima Market in Maniput, India (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/D. Talukdar)

Damage to ecosystems puts food security at risk

Protecting wildlife, not just individual species

The way to get that scale, according to the GBO report, is by "mainstreaming" the opportunities and responsibilities from protecting nature. That means every level of society — from individuals and local communities to businesses and national governments — would need to factor biodiversity into their economic decisions.

Like climate change, ecological collapse is happening at breakneck speed. A 2019 report by IPBES, the UN panel of biodiversity experts, found that humans are altering the natural world at "unprecedented pace" and threatening 1 million animal and plant species with extinction.

Infographic bending the curve on biodiversity loss

Scientists say both issues require systemic changes, but individual actions can help. Agriculture is one of the greatest drivers of biodiversity loss and greenhouse gas emissions. A study published in the journal Nature on Thursday found that more than two thirds of future biodiversity losses could be avoided by conserving and restoring land, reducing food waste and switching to more plant-based diets.

They are among many actions laid out in the GBO report to reduce and eventually restore lost biodiversity.

If we do not act faster, said Inger Andersen, executive director of the UN Environment Program, "biodiversity will continue to buckle" under the weight of overexploitation, climate change, pollution, invasive alien species and changes to land and sea. "This will further damage human health, economies and societies – with particularly detrimental effects on indigenous peoples and local communities."

  • Vom Aussterben bedroht - Dorniges Seepferdchen (Seahorse Foundation )

    Some hope for recovery as extinction Red List grows

    Coronavirus sanctuary: Spiny seahorse

    Only two living spiny seahorses have been sighted since 2015 in prime breeding waters on southern England's Dorset coast. But a remarkable recovery is underway thanks to the COVID-19 lockdown, with 16 seahorses recently observed during a single dive by the Seahorse Trust. "When humans leave nature alone it has a chance to recover, and indeed thrive," Trust founder Neil Garrick-Maidment told DW.

  • A mussle slightly opened underwater

    Some hope for recovery as extinction Red List grows

    Mass mortality: Fan Mussel

    This marine mollusc entered the Red List as Critically Endangered in December. A newly discovered pathogen is causing dramatic declines in the population throughout the Mediterranean Sea, where the mollusc is endemic. The IUCN says that 80 to 100% of Fan Mussels affected by the pathogen have died, which "amounts to a mass mortality event."

  • A Tana River Red Colobus sits in a tree and gapes into the distances

    Some hope for recovery as extinction Red List grows

    Receding habitat: Tana River Red Colobus

    The Kenyan primate species is now Critically Endangered due to dramatic forest habitat loss caused by flooding, agriculture, fire, selective logging and wood collection. One of the world's 25 most threatened primates, its remaining forests are small and have a precarious future. Hunting is also helping to drive red colobus numbers down.

  • A rhino stands behind tall grass

    Some hope for recovery as extinction Red List grows

    Cautious hope: African Black Rhino

    Africa's Black Rhino population has grown at an annual rate of 2.5% between 2012 and 2018, from an estimated 4,845 to 5,630 animals in the wild. Though the Black Rhino remains Critically Endangered, the slow recovery is "a powerful reminder...that conservation works," said Grethel Aguilar, IUCN Acting Director General. But poaching and illegal trade could still undo the hard work, he warned.

  • Freshwater catfish

    Some hope for recovery as extinction Red List grows

    Climate victim: Australia's freshwater fish

    A Red List update reveals that 37% of Australia’s freshwater fish species are threatened with extinction. Nearly 60% are directly impacted by the climate crisis, the fish struggling to survive ongoing extreme droughts linked to record low rainfall and historical high temperatures. Invasive introduced species are also colonizing fresh water habitats due to shifting water temperatures and flows.

  • Guam Rail

    Some hope for recovery as extinction Red List grows

    Fighting back: Guam Rail

    The flightless Guam Rail is, after the California Condor, the second bird in history to recover after being declared extinct in the Wild. Native to the Pacific island of Guam, it was wiped out by the Brown Tree Snake after it was introduced in the mid-1940s. Still Critically Endangered, a 35-year captive breeding programme helped establish a Guam Rail population on the neighbouring Cocos Island.

  • A Giant Pseudoscorpion

    Some hope for recovery as extinction Red List grows

    Feral predators: Giant Pseudoscorpion

    The world's largest pseudoscorpion has entered the Red List as critically endangered. Reaching 1.5 cm, the oversized mini-beast with scorpion heritage lives exclusively on a 5-hectare islet off the arid Ascension Island located in the Atlantic between Africa and Brazil. The Giant Pseudoscorpion is losing habitat to introduced "predatory invertebrates" such as the American Cockroach.

  • Two rabbits cuddle

    Some hope for recovery as extinction Red List grows

    Newly endangered: European Rabbit

    While European Rabbits have been widely introduced across the Continent, the species has moved from near threatened to endangered across its original habitat in Spain, Portugal and southern France. Key prey to the endangered Iberian Lynx and the vulnerable Spanish Imperial Eagle, a new outbreak of Rabbit Haemorrhagic Disease is responsible for an estimated 70% population decline.

  • Rainbow Eucalyptus (CC BY-SA 2.0-Thomas Caldwell )

    Some hope for recovery as extinction Red List grows

    Plant extinction: Eucalypt

    While 812 of 826 eucalypt tree species occur only in Australia, an unprecedented worldwide assessment of the genus tree was included in the latest Red List update. Near 25% of the species that covers much of the Australian continent are threatened with extinction, due largely to habitat loss. These include the Vulnerable Eucalyptus moluccana, the sole food source of the declining Koala.

  • This 1925 photo shows a hunter with the now extinct Tasmanian tiger

    Some hope for recovery as extinction Red List grows

    Sixth extinction: Vertebrates in rapid decline

    Since the Tasmanian tiger was hunted to extinction a century ago, around 500 vertebrates have been lost for ever. According to a research team including Paul Ehrlich — who in 2015 confirmed a human-induced sixth extinction was underway — 515 vertebrates now have fewer than 1,000 individuals, and could be extinct within 20 years. Climate change and the animal trade are driving the acceleration.

    Author: Stuart Braun


