  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
GlobalizationGlobal issues

Global 3000 - The Globalization Program

53 minutes ago

Poverty and immiseration are on the rise in Iran, partially due to the Islamic Republic's brutal treatment of protesters. Mexico fights a sugar addiction among its population, and businesses cash in on the knowledge of indigenous peoples.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NLCh
Skip next section More from this show

More from this show

Global 3000 | 13.02.2023 | Mexiko Softdrinks

Mexicans' deadly addiction to soft drinks

Soft drinks are extremely popular in Mexico, which has devastating effects on public health.
Society39 minutes ago05:41 min
Global 3000 | 13.02.2023 | Iran Armut

Suffering and discontent in Iran

Economic and political conditions have grown dramatically worse in Iran.
Human Rights39 minutes ago06:20 min
Global 3000 | Guatemala

Fleeing poverty in Guatemala

Guatemala is one of the world's poorest and most dangerous countries. Millions no longer see any opportunities there.
MigrationFebruary 3, 202306:39 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Global 3000 Sendungslogo Composite

Global 3000 — The Globalization Program

Global 3000 – DW’s globalization magazine looks at the issues that are moving us today, and shows how people are living with the opportunities and risks of globalization.

Go to show Global 3000
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Rescuers work at a site of a residential building damaged by an earlier Russian missile strike in Kharkiv

Ukraine updates: Moldova — Russian missiles crossed airspace

Conflicts9 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A person walks past election poster

Nigeria 2023 election: Countering fake news

Nigeria 2023 election: Countering fake news

Politics9 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

The Supreme Court of India building in New Delhi

Can India's judiciary maintain its independence?

Can India's judiciary maintain its independence?

Law and Justice4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

People walk along the edge of a giant skateboard-ramp like structure covered in bright graffiti as a giant mural with faces stands in the background

Documenta 15 trivialized antisemitism, report finds

Documenta 15 trivialized antisemitism, report finds

Arts7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A generic image of a one-dollar note and a one-euro coin

What's behind the euro's comeback against the US dollar

What's behind the euro's comeback against the US dollar

BusinessFebruary 9, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Irland | Wandgemälde Jina Mahsa Amini in Dublin

Iran: What has become of the 'revolution'?

Iran: What has become of the 'revolution'?

Politics3 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A Polish Air Force F-16 is seen during a NATO air policing drill

Ben Hodges: West should send Ukraine fighter jets

Ben Hodges: West should send Ukraine fighter jets

Conflicts3 hours ago14:43 min
More from North America

Latin America

Brazilian President Lula da Silva at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia

Lula has high hopes for Brazil's international role

Lula has high hopes for Brazil's international role

Politics23 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage