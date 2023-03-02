Global 3000 — The Globalization Program

GlobalizationGlobal issuesGlobal 3000 - The Globalization ProgramTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoGlobalizationGlobal issues53 minutes ago53 minutes agoPoverty and immiseration are on the rise in Iran, partially due to the Islamic Republic's brutal treatment of protesters. Mexico fights a sugar addiction among its population, and businesses cash in on the knowledge of indigenous peoples.https://p.dw.com/p/4NLChAdvertisement