Glasgow: Man shot dead, police officer stabbed in 'major incident'

A police officer has been stabbed and a male suspect has been shot dead by an armed officer during a "major incident" in the Scottish city of Glasgow, police said on Friday.

Local media said the stabbing attack unfolded in a stairwell at the Park Inn hotel on West George Street.

DW's UK correspondent Birgit Maass cited sources as saying that the hotel houses asylum seekers.

Police Scotland said six people were in hospital, including a police officer who was in "critical but stable condition."

The BBC, meanwhile, cited a UK government source as saying that three people were killed, including the suspected attacker.

Local media reported a heavy police presence in the area with more than a dozen police vehicles in attendance.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said police are not looking for a second suspect in relation to the incident and that an injured police officer is receiving treatment in a hospital.

He also wanted to "reassure the public that this is a contained incident and that the wider public is not at risk."

The Scottish Police Federation said that it has notified the family of the stabbed officer.

'Deeply saddened'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a tweet that he was "deeply saddened" over the Glasgow incident and thanked all the emergency services at the scene.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the reports were "truly dreadful" and that she was being updated.

dv/mm (AP, Reuters)