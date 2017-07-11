Glasgow: Man shot dead, police officer stabbed in 'major incident'

A police officer has been stabbed and a male suspect has been shot dead by an armed officer during a "major incident" in the Scottish city of Glasgow, police said on Friday.

Police Scotland said six people were in hospital, including a police officer who was in stable condition.

Local media reported a heavy police presence in the area with more than a dozen police vehicles in attendance.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said police are not looking for a second suspect in relation to the incident and that an injured police officer is receiving treatment in a hospital.

He also wanted to "reassure the public that this is a contained incident and that the wider public is not at risk."

The Scottish Police Federation said that it has notified the family of the stabbed officer.

'Deeply saddened'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a tweet that he was "deeply saddened" over the Glasgow incident and thanked all the emergency services at the scene.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the reports were "truly dreadful" and that she was being updated.

More to come...

dv/mm (AP, Reuters)