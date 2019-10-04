Glasgow Airport responds to 'suspicious cargo' on KLM flight

A KLM aircraft from Amsterdam at Glasgow Airport was cordoned off and placed under investigation on Friday after an emergency alarm flagged a suspicious piece of cargo.

Police later confirmed that the package was not suspicious and posed no threat.

"Following examination of the cargo package on the plane at Glasgow airport, we can now confirm that the package has been deemed safe and there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding this incident," Police Scotland said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

'Package declared safe'

Passengers were taken off the plane in question so that it could be inspected. Members of the public were also evacuated from parts of the terminal building.

Police, paramedics and fire crews were at the scene. Pictures from the airport showed several emergency vehicles gathered near the runway as well as around 20 firefighters.

"The incident was stood down at 13.25 after the package was declared safe by emergency services," Glasgow Airport tweeted.

The aircraft in question remains cordoned off but the rest of the airport is once more fully operational.

ed,mvb/msh (Reuters)

