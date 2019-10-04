Glasgow Airport responds to 'suspicious cargo' on KLM flight

A KLM aircraft from Amsterdam at Glasgow Airport was cordoned off and placed under investigation on Friday after an emergency alarm flagged a suspicious piece of cargo.

Passengers were taken off the plane so that it could be inspected.

Police, paramedics and fire crews were at the scene. Pictures from the airport showed several emergency vehicles gathered near the runway as well as around 20 firefighters.

"At approximately 10 a.m., the airport fire service attended an arriving KLM flight in response to concerns raised over a piece of cargo," said an airport spokesman. "Enquiries are ongoing to determine the content of the package and the aircraft has been cordoned off."

A section of the international pier was evacuated and closed off but other parts of the airport remained fully operational.

More to come...

mvb/msh (Reuters)

