 Gladbach finally break Europa League winless streak | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 07.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Gladbach finally break Europa League winless streak

Surprise Bundesliga leaders, but bottom of their group without a Europa League win. Borussia Mönchengladbach fixed that strange state of affairs by beating AS Roma 2-1 at home. Marcus Thuram was the hero, very late on.

Borussia Mönchengladbach's players celebrate Marcus Thuram's late winner against AS Roma. (picture-alliance/U. Hufnagel)

Borussia Mönchengladbach went into Thursday's game against Roma in desperate need of a win, having drawn two and lost one in the Europa League group stages. An early exit from the competition was becoming a real possibility, an odd prospect given the Foals' electric start in the domestic Bundesliga season.

As if hoping to inspire the side with memories of past glory, the 1979 UEFA Cup-winning Foals were on hand in the stadium to cheer on the latest chargers in the white and green stables.

Thuram seals the deal, Fazio makes amends

Not for the first time this season, Marcus Thuram brought home the bacon for Gladbach. With just seconds of stoppage time remaining, Denis Zakaria crossed from the left and substitute Alassane Plea headed back across the box towards his French compatriot Thuram, who nodded in from close range. 

"It was fanastic to score the decisive goal for Borussia in the last minute," Thuram said after the match. "We tried to press for a win to the very last, never gave up and never stopped believing that we could do it. We're delighted."

Marcus Thuram celebrates his winning goal against AS Roma. (picture-alliance/U. Hufnagel)

World Cup winner Lilian Thuram's son continues to impress with the Foals

The 22-year-old Thuram effectively created Gladbach's opening goal as well. Even though none of his teammates were well placed to pounce on his low cross late in the first half, Roma's Federico Fazio was sufficiently spooked that he tried clear the awkward ball, steering it into his own net. 

Roma responded well though, taking control of the game in the second half and putting Gladbach under real pressure. Coach Marco Rose had spoken before the game about Roma's organized back line, but it was attacking players like Edin Dzeko, Javier Pastore and Justin Kluivert causing real problems for the Bundesliga leaders. Goalie Yann Sommer was forced into an exceptional save to deny Pastore just before the hour mark.

The equalizer eventually fell from a set piece, with Fazio scoring his second of the game, in the same goal — but this time for his own team. Sommer got his gloves to the fierce volley but couldn't stop it.

The win by no means guarantees safety for Gladbach, but it massively improves their prospects going into the last round of group games. The Foals have jumped from last to second in a very tight Group J, where all four teams could still reach the next round.

Belgium 2, Bundesliga 0 in Thursday's other games

Late goals might be music to Gladbach's ears, but Eintracht Frankfurt fans will see matters differently after their away game against Standard Liege, just across the border to Belgium. Frankfurt lost 2-1, courtesy of a last-minute goal scored on the counterattack by Liege, just seconds after Filip Kostic had missed a cast-iron chance to decide the game in his team's favor. 

Frankfurt's Filip Kostic bangs his head against the goal post in frustration after his late miss against Standard Liege. (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Becker)

Kostic had barely disentagled his forehead from the goalpost by the time Liege scored the winner at the other end

And to the east in Wolfsburg, the Wolves went down 3-1 against visitors KAA Gent, meaning the Belgian side take the lead in Group I. Wolfsburg sit second but could still be challenged by either St Etienne or Ukrainian club FC Oleksandriya; both are just two points adrift of the Wolves with two group games still to play. 

Read more:  UEFA continuing to impose collective fan punishments

DW recommends

Bundesliga: 'We have created a special atmosphere in Mönchengladbach'

Borussia Mönchengladbach head into their match in Dortmund as the surprise Bundesliga leaders. Forward Patrick Herrmann spoke to DW about the Foals' recipe for success and their chances of victory on Saturday. (17.10.2019)  

UEFA continuing to impose collective fan punishments

In Germany, collective punishments of supporters are largely a thing of the past. But UEFA still imposes such sanctions, as it has on Frankfurt supporters. Fan groups argue that the practice is unfair. (07.11.2019)  

Related content

Uefa Europa League AS Rom - Borussia Mönchengladbach Luciano Rossi/

Europa League: Gladbach escape with point but cause for concern 24.10.2019

A contentious injury time penalty from Lars Stindl earned Borussia Mönchengladbach a 1-1 draw in Rome that keeps their Europa League campaign alive. But a disjointed display begs questions of the Bundesliga leaders.

FC Schalke 04 - Borussia Dortmund

German Cup: Lucien Favre needs finishers against high-flying Foals 29.10.2019

Dortmund haven't found the net in 200 minutes but their last goal was against Gladbach. In the continued absence of Paco Alcacer, coach Lucien Favre needs others to find their range as the Foals come to town again.

Marco Rose, Fußball-Trainer

Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach top of the league but not yet top of their game 07.10.2019

For the first time since August 2011, Borussia Mönchengladbach are top of the Bundesliga. But new head coach Marco Rose knows that the Foals aren’t the finished article yet.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  