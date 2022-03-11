 GKI Projekt Republik Moldau | DW AKADEMIE | DW | 11.03.2022

GKI Projekt Republik Moldau

With many young people reluctant to heed official advice on protection against Covid, vaccine resistance is still strong in Moldova. To fight dis- and misinformation, DW Akademie has partnered with well-known Moldovan journalists for a series of podcasts shedding light on Covid and the vaccines. One of these hosts is Sorina Obreja, who used the podcast's friendly format to approach the main fears.

