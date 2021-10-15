Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The GIZ assists the German government in the field of international cooperation.
The GIZ German Agency for International Cooperation service provider has offices in Germany and many other countries across the globe and more than 50 years of experience in a wide variety of areas, including economic development and employment, energy and the environment, and peace and security. The vision: "We work to shape a future worth living around the world."
With high youth unemployment rates in Kenya even many university graduates can't find jobs and so decide to make a living as street hawkers. Vocational training could help give more young people the skills they need to find better jobs. Some organizations are currently trying to scale up this kind of training, including the German development organization GIZ.
In Costa Rica, coffee production makes up 9 percent of country's greenhouse gas emissions. Fertilizers, especially nitrogen-based fertilizers, release the most emissions. But now, farmers are learning more eco-friendly techniques with help from Germany's GIZ development agency. Transforming the coffee sector, they hope, will help Costa Rica reach its goal of becoming climate-neutral by 2021.