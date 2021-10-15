Visit the new DW website

GIZ

The GIZ assists the German government in the field of international cooperation.

The GIZ German Agency for International Cooperation service provider has offices in Germany and many other countries across the globe and more than 50 years of experience in a wide variety of areas, including economic development and employment, energy and the environment, and peace and security. The vision: "We work to shape a future worth living around the world."

DW Business – Europe

DW Business – Europe 15.10.2021

Report of massive job cut plans rocks Volkswagen - 'Green pass' rules take effect for Italian employees - German-Ghanaian cooperative trains IT workers
19/10/2019 - Am sogenannten Super Saturday / Super Samstag schaute ganz Europa gespannt nach London. Erwartet wurde eine moegliche Entscheidung hinsichtlich des aktuellen Brexit-Vertrages im englischen Parlament. An genau diesem Abend wird im Londoner Oktoberfest Pub freudig gefeiert. Viele Deutsche, aber natuerlich vor allem Englaender trinken deutsches Bier aus der typischen 1-Liter-Mass (eng. stein), tragen Trachten und essen sueddeutsche Kueche. So wie beim Oktoberfest halt, nur dass ab und zu mal ein schwarzes London-Taxi oder ein roter Bus am Fenster vorbei faehrt. | Verwendung weltweit

Study: How does the world see Germany? 08.07.2021

Culture is a top priority, but Germany lags behind in the digital sector, according to a survey conducted abroad. Efficient, reliable but inflexible and hesitant — why Germans are respected, and what people dislike.

Ein Haufen Geld Euros closeup close up Währung Finanzwirtschaft Schulden Schuldenloch Schuldenkrise Kredite Symbolbild Symbolbilder Symbole Symbolik symbolisch Symbolaufnahme Symbolfoto Geld Geldscheine Geldbündel Eurogeldscheine Euroscheine Zahlungsmittel Banknoten Finanzwesen Geldmarkt Geldwesen Banken Bankenpleite Bankenkrise Finanzkrise Wirtschaftskrise Weltwirtschaftskrise Finanzwirtschaftskrise Bankencrash Insolvenz Pleite Konkurs Inflation Deflation Geldentwertung schwacher Euro instabil volatil Devisenkurs Hamburg Hamburg Deutschland Germany *** A bunch of money euros closeup close up currency finance economy debt debt hole debt crisis credits symbol image symbol images symbols symbolism symbolic symbol pick-up symbol photo money banknotes bundles of money euro banknotes euro banknotes means of payment banknotes financ Copyright: xAchimxDuwentäster/teamworkx

Germany's platform for remittances to Africa's entrepreneurs 16.09.2020

Africans in the diaspora routinely send money to relatives and friends at home. A new online platform makes it possible to direct some of those remittances to the entrepreneurs among them too.

Female tech business in Africa Bildbeschreibung: Teilnehmer des Programms Female tech business in Africa in Berlin teil. Foto: enpact e.V.

Dynamic career women from Africa coming together in Germany 22.08.2019

Eight female founders from Ghana, Kenya and South Africa are currently in Berlin as part of the Female Tech Business in Africa program. They want to network and push for digitization throughout Africa.

Kenya students sitting for their final Examinations, Kenya Certificates for Secondary Education KCSE,

World in Progress: Stepping up training to fight unemployment in Kenya 10.10.2018

With high youth unemployment rates in Kenya even many university graduates can't find jobs and so decide to make a living as street hawkers. Vocational training could help give more young people the skills they need to find better jobs. Some organizations are currently trying to scale up this kind of training, including the German development organization GIZ.

19/09/2018 Das veraltete Müllentsorgungssystem in der Dominikanischen Republik soll jetzt modernisiert werden. Überall liegt Müll herum. Die Fotos stammen von Christopher Springate

A Caribbean island tackles its growing trash problem 09.10.2018

Garbage collection in the Dominican Republic is ineffective and chaotic. But clean streets and a cut in climate-killing emissions could be on the way thanks to new modern facilities and clever management.

Ghana's 'Sodom and Gamorrah' 30.08.2018

This Ghanaian-waste dump is a health hazard. But closing it down would deprive tens of thousands of people of their livelihood. Germany's development agency, the GIZ, wants to improve conditions here.

A sheep as a life insurance policy 23.07.2018

Women in a village in Mali were given sheep by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ). They were taught to fatten them so they would benefit more from them.That helps them to adapt the climate change.
04.08.2017, Bonn, Nordrhein Westfalen, Vor dem giz Gebaeude in Bonn befindet sich dieser Aufsteller. | Verwendung weltweit

German aid agency GIZ probes anti-Semitic Facebook posts 28.03.2018

German aid organization GIZ has said it is investigating complaints about numerous anti-Semitic Facebook posts by its employees. An Israeli monitoring group claims anti-Israeli sentiment is widespread in the agency.
Das Gebiet um den Naivasha-See nördlich von Nairobi gilt als das Blumenbeet Afrikas. Täglich werden von dort Tonnen von Schnittblumen verschickt. Kenia ist viertgrößter Schnittblumen-Exporteur weltweit. Das Blumen-Geschäft beschert dem Land ein Viertel seiner Wirtschaftsleistung - und hinterlässt extrem verschmutzte Gewässer. Hier setzt das „Green Economy“-Projekt der GIZ an. Sie berät sowohl kleine als auch große Blumenfarmen wie Oserian, wie sie ihre Produktion umstellen können.

Kenya's flower industry threatens country's fisheries 06.02.2018

The area around Kenya's Lake Naivasha is sometimes known as "the flower bed of Africa." But the industry — essential to the country's economy — is heavily polluting. Some companies are trying to be greener.

***ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur im Zusammenhang mit aktueller Berichterstattung über NRC.*** Residents of Asubuli village in northeastern Ethiopia which is experiencing worst drought in decades.

Is the world prepared for climate refugees? 03.11.2017

Senior US military experts say the effects of climate change could cause a migration wave of 20 million climate refugees over the next 20 years. But climate risk insurance schemes could prevent it.
So sieht der meiste Kaffee in Costa Rica derzeit aus: Sehr grün. Es ist Regenzeit, die Ernte beginnt erst in ein paar Monaten.

Living Planet: Drinking coffee for the climate 19.10.2017

In Costa Rica, coffee production makes up 9 percent of country's greenhouse gas emissions. Fertilizers, especially nitrogen-based fertilizers, release the most emissions. But now, farmers are learning more eco-friendly techniques with help from Germany's GIZ development agency. Transforming the coffee sector, they hope, will help Costa Rica reach its goal of becoming climate-neutral by 2021.
Gemeinsam mit der Gesellschaft für internationale Zusammenarbeit versucht die tunesische Industrie ihre Treihausgasemissionen zu reduzieren, dazu gehört die Einführung energieeffizienter Technologien wie z.B. Kraftwärmekopplung, die Nutzenergie herstellt. Außerdem sollen Energie effiziente Maßnahmen wie z.B. der Einbau von Wärmetauschern den Energieverbrauch in den Unternehmen senken. Zusammenarbeit mit 4 Unternehmen, darunter die größte Brauerei des Landes, die SFBT und der Keramikhersteller Somocer

Tunisian brewery takes lead on energy efficiency 02.10.2017

A Tunisian brewer is one of four big companies taking a hands-on approach to reducing energy consumption. Its initiative is part of a broader campaign to raise awareness of efficient power alternatives.

Making Malaysia Green 14.09.2017

High energy use, wasted resources and pollution: Malaysia has started a campaign to stop them. New products in are now being tested in special labs to see how environmentally friendly they are, and whether they can earn an eco-label.

Cooling trucks go green 16.06.2017

Refrigerated transport is important in a hot country like South Africa. But the trucks are inefficient and emit large quantities of greenhouse gases. How can they become more environmentally-friendly?
Titel: Malawi 1, 2,3 Schlagworte: eco@africa, Malawi, Tabak, Sonnenblumen, Monokultur, Bauern

Malawians swap tobacco for sunflowers 02.05.2017

Tobacco - or "green gold"- is Malawi's most important export product. But monocultures are harming soil fertility. Switching to other crops, such as sunflowers, could help.

