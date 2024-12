12/19/2024 December 19, 2024

Dominique Pelicot, the ex-husband of the French woman at the center of a mass-rape trial that made headlines worldwide, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison — the maximum term for his crimes in France. His 50 co-defendants were jailed for between 3 and 15 years. The victim, Gisele Pelicot, says she still has hope for the future.