Gisele Pelicot's ex-husband jailed 20 years for mass rape

The dozens of other defendants in the case were also handed guilty verdicts.

There were sporadic acquittals on certain charges, such as one man who was found guilty of sexual assault but not rape and one man who was acquitted of possessing child abuse imagery.

Dominique Pelicot's co-accused were given sentences of between three and twenty years. Journalists in the court said that Gisele Pelicot's children looked unhappy at some of the shorter sentences.

Except for Pelicot, most of the sentences were a few years less than prosecutors had been asking for.

Each defendant now has ten days to file an appeal if they wish to do so.