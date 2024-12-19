Gisele Pelicot's ex-husband jailed 20 years for mass rape

Skip next section Why we are publishing disturbing content from the Pelicot trial

12/19/2024 December 19, 2024 Why we are publishing disturbing content from the Pelicot trial

DW does not usually publish the names of victims but is doing so in this instance at Gisele Pelicot's request to raise awareness about sexual abuse.

Our decision to publish disturbing content from the Pelicot rape trial comes after extensive deliberation by the journalists and editors in our newsroom. It follows Pelicot's lead.

She decided to keep the trial open to the public despite the court's suggestion to hold it in private. She allowed journalists to use her full name and permitted the court to display explicit videos recorded by her husband.

"I wanted all women victims of rape - not just when they have been drugged, rape exists at all levels, I want those women to say: Mrs. Pelicot did it, we can do it too," she testified to the court.

"When you're raped, there is shame, and it's not for us to have shame, it's for them," she said about the accused.

