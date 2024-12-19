  1. Skip to content
Gisele Pelicot's ex-husband found guilty of all charges in France mass rape trial

Phil Gayle | Lisa Louis
December 19, 2024

A French court has found the ex-husband of Gisele Pelicot guilty of rape and all other charges. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison. 50 other men were also convicted. The case has stirred a national debate in France whether to update rape laws. 

https://p.dw.com/p/4oLy6

A French court has found the ex-husband of Gisele Pelicot guilty of rape and all other charges against him. 72-year-old Dominque Pelicot admitted that he drugged his former wife so that he and other strangers could rape her while she was asleep. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison. 50 other men were also convicted during the trial in the southern city of Avignon. The case has stirred a national debate in France whether to update rape laws, which currently make no mention that sex should involve consent. 

