Gisele Pelicot's convicted ex-husband won't appeal sentence

Dominique Pelicot's lawyer said he would not appeal his 20-year prison term. He was sentenced after being found guilty of repeatedly drugging and raping his then-wife Gisele over an almost 10 year period.

Gisele Pelicot was repeatedly drugged and raped over a nine-year period by dozens of men.

Convicted ex-husband accepts sentence

"Dominique Pelicot has decided not to lodge an appeal against the judgment passed on him," lawyer Beatrice Zavarro told broadcaster France Info.

Pelicot, who was married to Gisele for 50 years, had pleaded guilty and the panel of five judges handed down the maximum sentence, as requested by prosecutors.

Zavarro said Pelicot did not wish to subject his former wife to the ordeal of an appeal process.

Fifty of Pelicot's co-accused were sentenced to terms of between three and 15 years. Seventeen of them have lodged appeals so far. The deadline to appeal expires on Monday evening.

Those who stood trial come from various backgrounds and include lorry drivers, soldiers, firefighters, security guards, farm workers, a supermarket worker and a journalist, as well as some unemployed men.

Many denied the charges, saying they believed they were taking part in a consensual sex game orchestrated by the couple and argued that it was not rape if the husband approved.

A symbol of strength

Gisele Pelicot has become a symbol of female courage and resilience and chose a public trial to encourage other women to speak out and show that survivors of sexual violence have nothing to be ashamed of.

The case sent shockwaves throughout the world and triggered protest rallies around France in support of Gisele.

Earlier this month, her lawyer said that she was not afraid of a new trial if it came down to one.

"She is not afraid. If it should happen, she has already told us she would cope — if she's in good health, of course, because she is 72 today," her lawyer said.

