GirlZOffMute:Tales from child carers in Malawi

Malawian 14-year-old Esther Geremani mom died when she was six, and her father remarried, leaving her and her two siblings in a rented house. She told our teen reporter Aletha Banda about the misery they've been through, including being called beggars and street children. Esther is also physically challenged, which adds to her problems. Have you gone through such troubles in life?