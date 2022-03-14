 GirlZOffMute:Tales from child carers in Malawi | News and current affairs from Germany and around the world | DW | 22.04.2022

TOP STORIES

GirlZOffMute:Tales from child carers in Malawi

Malawian 14-year-old Esther Geremani mom died when she was six, and her father remarried, leaving her and her two siblings in a rented house. She told our teen reporter Aletha Banda about the misery they've been through, including being called beggars and street children. Esther is also physically challenged, which adds to her problems. Have you gone through such troubles in life?

Watch video 04:37

Video: Miriam Kaliza in Malawi

Teen Reporter: Alertha Banda

