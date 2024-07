Jane Nyingi

07/18/2024 July 18, 2024

Aisha Nabukeera nearly died in the arms of her cruel stepmother, who set her on fire when she was ten years old. Aisha, now 24 and living in Uganda, says that when she looks at herself in the mirror, memories of that awful day flood her mind. Despite hiding her deep scars with clothes for years, she has now accepted herself and is helping abuse survivors, especially children.