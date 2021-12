Africa

GirlZOffMute: Self-defense training for teens in Gambia

GirlZOffMute's teen reporter Lena E. Igweanyiba looks at a project in Gambia that trains girls and women to defend themselves in the event of an attack. Assiatou Jammeh, 14, is one of nearly 200 girls who have gone through the training. In case of an attack, she recommends thinking, screaming and fleeing.