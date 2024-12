11/25/2024 November 25, 2024

Imagine being born without a right arm and poor eyesight and end up representing your country at top world sports events as a swimmer. That's the story of 17-year-old Ugandan teen Husna Kukundakwe. Husna, who just recently competed in the Paris 2024 Paralympics, says she hopes her success will encourage parents not to look down upon their disabled children.