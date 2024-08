Jane Nyingi

08/05/2024 August 5, 2024

Are you aware that in Liberia, visually impaired pupils don't learn math? Are the needs of blind students met in schools in your country? Our Liberian GirlZ Off Mute teen reporter, Gladys Gorwor, who is visually impaired, spoke to her classmates to discover how inclusion helps learners with disabilities. #GirlZOffMute #DWAfrica #77Percent