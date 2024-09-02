HIV-positive Ugandan teen spreading positivity

Jane Nyingi

Have you ever wondered how teenagers with HIV navigate life despite the stigma attached to the disease? A Ugandan teen, Maria Antonia Nalubega, shares her story with our teen reporter, Mubuuke Brandlyne. Maria is the current second runner-up in the Miss Y+ beauty contest for young people living with HIV. What message do you have for Maria and other teenagers living with HIV? #GirlZOffMute