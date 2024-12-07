Michelle Obama and some of her close friends came to Malawi

Jane Nyingi

07/12/2024 July 12, 2024

If you were to meet the former US first lady Michelle Obama face-to-face, what would you tell her, and what would your reaction be? Over 300 Malawian schoolgirls had the opportunity to interact with her while in Malawi to support the fight against child marriages. Which other African countries do you think she should visit for a similar course? #GirlZOffMute #DWAfrica