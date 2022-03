The 77 Percent

Girlz Off Mute: Ghana's eleven-year-old boxing queen

Ghana and Africa, are you ready for the world's next boxing queen? Eleven-year-old Najat Lokko hails from Bukom, the birthplace of many of Ghana's best boxers. It's not common to see girls training in the ring here, but Najat is determined to smash stereotypes and do her country proud.