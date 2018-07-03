Giovane Elber: 'Germany getting knocked out was good for Brazil'

DW: Giovane Elber, why are the Selecao doing better at this World Cup than the one at home four years ago?

Giovane Elber: The new coach, Tite, has taken a bunch of individuals and formed them into a team, that's why they are better. The players have learned that they have to work together instead of playing as individuals. When they do that, they can beat anybody. The coach is doing a really good job, you can see that he speaks a lot with his players. Even Neymar has bought into it and is helping to defend.

Many pundits think Brazil are the favorite for the title. What do you think?

Now that Germany are out (chuckles), Brazil, France, Belgium and England are the favorites, but none of them have reached the final yet. I'm afraid of France; I tipped them to win the World Cup. Brazil are good but if we come up against France, it will be difficult.

Is the impact of Brazil's 7-1 defeat to Germany in their World Cup semifinal in Belo Horizonte in 2014 still being felt?

Of course! It's not a result that you can just forget about over night or prior to a World Cup. The memory will remain forever but life goes on and you have to move forward. The national team know that they can now write a different kind of history, and that started with this World Cup. It would be nice if Brazil reach the final this time.

Is the fact that Germany have already been eliminated a psychological advantage?

It is definitely better. My greatest fear was that Germany would advance and meet Brazil in the round of 16. That would have been very difficult for us because that 7-1 score line would be in the back of everybody's minds. As for the Germans, the longer they stay alive in a tournament, the more dangerous they become. It's a shame for the World Cup that Germany are out, but it's a good thing for us Brazilians!

Neymar is currently polarizing the football world. He's been both a match winner and a diver. How do you regard him?

In the group stage, he often rolled around on the ground and complained to the referee and his opponents. That's not what football is all about; it's too much playacting. And he doesn't need to resort to this; he is a great player. He should stick to playing football. If he just concentrated on playing the game, he wouldn't have any problems. But here too you have seen the effect that his coach's words have had on him. Neymar stayed quiet after getting all that criticism heaped upon him for rolling around on the pitch. He was a completely different player against Mexico, and that's important.

Neymar has been widely criticized for his theatrics during this World Cup

Phillippe Coutinho has really been at the heart of the Brazilian game right from the start of this World Cup. How do you see his development?

Very, very good. He's been a big surprise for us. We all knew what he could do, of course, but after the first couple of games, many in Brazil thought he was better than Neymar, and they were right. Not just because of his goals, but everything else he does for the team. He could become a really great player. As for Neymar, one mustn't forget that he was coming back from an injury. He was out of action for three months… Against Mexico he looked better than in the group stage. And of course we hope he will get better still.

Brazil's opponents in the quarterfinals, Belgium, cruised through the group stage. How strong are Belgium?

They are a very strong team but Brazil have one advantage: They have experience playing at a World Cup. Plus, Brazil have a certain reputation. Sure, you don't win a World Cup based on reputation alone but I do think the Belgians will look at our yellow jerseys and think: Oh my God! They're Brazil, this won't be easy! However, it won't be easy for the Brazilians either. They'll have to run, they'll have to battle, but I do think Brazil can win this match.

Brazil have won the World Cup five times, more than any other team. What is the secret to their success?

That's a good question. Everybody here loves football, every child wants to become a footballer. And the country is as big as a continent so we have a lot of players to choose from. Maybe that's why.

Giovane Elber played 260 Bundesliga matches for VfB Stuttgart, Bayern Munich and Borussia Mönchengladbach, scoring 133 goals between 1994 and 2005. He was part of the Bayern team who won the Champions League in 2001. Elber made 15 appearances for Brazil, scoring seven goals, but he never made it to a World Cup. He often works as a pundit on German television and owns a cattle ranch in Brazil.

The interview was conducted by Bianca Kopsch.