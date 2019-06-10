Gibraltar detains oil tanker headed for Syria

The tanker is believed to have been transporting crude oil from Iran to Syria, which would violate both US and EU sanctions. It may have been intercepted in Spanish waters.
A supertanker suspected of transporting oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions was detained Thursday off the coast of the British territory of Gibraltar, authorities said.
According to the shipping intelligence publication Lloyd's List, which had been tracking the ship, the Panamanian-flagged tanker is thought to have been transporting crude oil from Iran. Gibraltar authorities have yet to specify where the tanker's load originated, only that they had "reason to believe" that it was carrying a shipment of oil to the Banyas Refinery in Syria.
"That refinery is the property of an entity that is subject to European Union sanctions against Syria," said Gibraltar's chief minister, Fabian Picardo. The refinery is a Syrian government-owned facility controlled by Syrian President Bashar Assad, and falls under the EU's Syrian Sanctions Regime.
The vessel, named Grace 1, was boarded in the early morning hours Thursday 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) off the Gibraltar coast after it slowed down in a designated area used to ferry goods on board ships. Gibraltar is located on the Mediterranean Sea at the southern the tip of the Iberian Peninsula.
Oil from Iran?
Agence France Presse reported that analysts at Lloyd's List said that the ship had been loaded with oil off the coast of Iran in April and made a slow journey around the Cape of Good Hope en route to the Straight of Gibraltar
Experts said the tanker had not been sending geographic signals while in Iranian waters.
Iran has provided military support to Assad, including credit lines for oil. However, this aid has largely been choked off by renewed US sanctions. The EU issued sanctions against the regime of Syria's Assad in 2011.
If the tanker is confirmed to have been carrying Iranian oil, it would come at a difficult time in EU-Iran relations, as the block weighs a response toIran's defiance of the faltering 2015 nuclear deal.
The EU has tried to maintain neutrality as tensions between the US and Iran and grown over US sanctions designed to bar all oil exports. Carrying Iranian oil to Syria would violate both EU and US sanctions.
A British-Spanish diplomatic spat?
On Thursday, a British Foreign Office spokesperson said: "We welcome this firm action by the Gibraltarian authorities, acting to enforce the EU Syria Sanctions regime."
The European Commission said Thursday said that it had no information on the case, and that implementing sanctions was a matter for the member states.
Josep Borrell, Spain's acting foreign minister, said that he was looking into how the seizure affects Spanish sovereignty, as he claims it seems to have taken place in Spanish waters.
Borrell was reported to have said that Gibraltar has detained the ship on the request of the US.
Gibraltar is located on the Mediterranean Sea at the southern the tip of the Iberian Peninsula, and Spain does not recognize the waters around the territory as British.
