News

Gibraltar detains oil tanker headed for Syria

The tanker is believed to have been transporting crude oil from Iran to Syria which would violate both US and EU sanctions. It may have been intercepted in Spanish waters.

The port of Gibraltar

A supertanker suspected of transporting oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions was detained Thursday off the coast of the British territory of Gibraltar, authorities said.

According to the shipping intelligence publication Lloyd's List, which had been tracking the ship, the Panamanian-flagged tanker is thought to have been transporting crude oil from Iran. Gibraltar authorities have yet to specify where the tanker's load originated, only that they had "reason to believe" that it was carrying a shipment of oil to the Banyas Refinery in Syria.

Read more: German firms sent weapons-grade chemicals to Syria despite sanctions — report

"That refinery is the property of an entity that is subject to European Union sanctions against Syria," said Gibraltar's chief minister, Fabian Picardo. The refinery is a Syrian government-owned facility controlled by Syrian President Bashar Assad, and falls under the EU's Syrian Sanctions Regime.

The vessel, named Grace 1, was boarded in the early morning hours Thursday 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) off the Gibraltar coast after it slowed down in a designated area used to ferry goods on board ships. Gibraltar is located on the Mediterranean Sea at the southern the tip of the Iberian Peninsula. 

Read more: Hunting Bashar Assad's henchmen in Syria

  • default

    Syria's homemade oil refineries

    Poisoned farmlands

    Plumes of black smoke rise up above the main road leading into the village of Msheirfeh in Syria's north east. Dozens of makeshift open-air refineries have sprung up here since the civil war began in 2011, as desperate locals turn to black gold to make a living. The conflict has changed the agricultural region irrevocably.

  • default

    Syria's homemade oil refineries

    Need for black gold

    Most of the government-owned oil refineries have either been destroyed or taken over by militant groups. Demand for fuel is soaring, and the DIY roadside refinery industry is booming. But primitive techniques mean toxic gases are being released into the air, and leaking oil has contaminated soil and groundwater.

  • default

    Syria's homemade oil refineries

    Barely breaking even

    The workers produce oil, petrol and gas for the farming population caught in the middle of the conflict. Once the oil has been refined, it's poured into used petrol containers, ready to be sold. The men make around $33 (24 euros) per barrel.

  • default

    Syria's homemade oil refineries

    Risky situation

    The job is a dangerous one - the workers often fall ill, or can even be killed during the refining process. Fumes from the burning crude oil hang in the air, and explosions are frequent. Many suffer from skin rashes, burns, poison-related amputations, breathing difficulties, headaches, persistent coughs or eye infections.

  • default

    Syria's homemade oil refineries

    Guns and oil

    Standing beside a pond of freshly-refined petrol, the worker on the left says he has trouble sleeping, "not because of the gun fighting in the plains, but because my body is itchy and I have had a lot of discomfort since I began working here."

  • Bildergalerie Öl in Syrien Provisorische Raffinerien

    Syria's homemade oil refineries

    Oil, oil everywhere

    The improvised refineries are often run by two people - usually relatives - who buy crude oil from Islamic armed forces in the Deir ez-Zor province. Many of the men wear rubber boots, as well as scarves to protect their faces. But this doesn't stop the black oil from staining their clothes, hair and skin. Breathing in toxic fumes, and getting burns and cuts, are daily realities here.

  • default

    Syria's homemade oil refineries

    World turned upside down

    Before the war, many of these workers had other jobs. They were university students, farmers, public servants and school teachers, who were forced to find another way to make a living. Former farmer Nu'man Uthman, above, now runs this open-air refinery with his eldest son, Sherif.

  • default

    Syria's homemade oil refineries

    Life before the civil war

    This former teacher had to leave the school where he worked when the war broke out. Now, stoking the fire underneath his refinery, he reflects: "I miss being a teacher because I was useful to others. But in this job, I feel as useless as you could possibly think."

    Author: Rozh Ahmad, Syria


Oil from Iran?

Agence France Presse reported that analysts at Lloyd's List said that the ship had been loaded with oil off the coast of Iran in April and made a slow journey around the Cape of Good Hope en route to the Straight of Gibraltar

Experts said the tanker had not been sending geographic signals while in Iranian waters.

Iran has provided military support to Assad, including credit lines for oil. However, this aid has largely been choked off by renewed US sanctions. The EU issued sanctions against the regime of Syria's Assad in 2011.

Read more: EU mechanism for trade with Iran 'now operational'

If the tanker is confirmed to have been carrying Iranian oil, it would come at a difficult time in EU-Iran relations, as the block weighs a response toIran's defiance of the faltering 2015 nuclear deal.

The EU has tried to maintain neutrality as tensions between the US and Iran and grown over US sanctions designed to bar all oil exports. Carrying Iranian oil to Syria would violate both EU and US sanctions. 

Read more: How Trump's sanctions are crippling Iran's economy

A British-Spanish diplomatic spat?

On Thursday, a British Foreign Office spokesperson said: "We welcome this firm action by the Gibraltarian authorities, acting to enforce the EU Syria Sanctions regime."

The European Commission said Thursday said that it had no information on the case, and that implementing sanctions was a matter for the member states.

Read more: Gibraltar between rock and a hard place on Brexit

Josep Borrell, Spain's acting foreign minister, said that he was looking into how the seizure affects Spanish sovereignty, as he claims it seems to have taken place in Spanish waters.

Borrell was reported to have said that Gibraltar has detained the ship on the request of the US. 

Gibraltar is located on the Mediterranean Sea at the southern the tip of the Iberian Peninsula, and Spain does not recognize the waters around the territory as British.

wmr/jm  (AFP, dpa, Reuters, AP)

