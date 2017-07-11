Ghislaine Maxwell trial jury requests accusers' testimony during deliberations

The jury deliberating at Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial finished its first full day of deliberations on Tuesday without reaching a verdict. Deliberations are due to resume on Wednesday at the New York court.

Maxwell, a British socialite and daughter of late newspaper baron Robert Maxwell, is accused of recruiting and grooming young girls to be sexually abused by her former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein killed himself in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial.

Maxwell has been held without bail since she was arrested in July 2020. She faces an effective life sentence if convicted on all six counts mounted against her.

Her defense has argued that she is being scapegoated for Epstein's crimes.

What has the jury requested?

The Manhattan federal court jury asked to review prior testimony to law enforcement of three of four women who said in court that they were underage when the British socialite helped Epstein sexually abuse them.



The transcripts requested by the jury pertain to the testimony of two women who testified anonymously as "Jane" and "Carolyn". Also requested was a transcript of the testimony of Annie Farmer, who testified under her real name.

Maxwell’s defense has focused on undermining the credibility of the accusers, questioning the reliability of their memories and arguing that they are motivated by money to cooperate with prosecutors. All four women have received million-dollar payouts from a victims’ compensation fund.

One of Maxwell’s attorneys questioned Carolyn on her deposition, asking why her testimony in some instances differed from what she had earlier told law enforcement.

The jury began deliberating late Monday and worked less than an hour before going home after closing arguments covered most of the day.

What was in the women's testimony?

Farmer testified that Epstein touched her inappropriately at a cinema in New York and that Maxwell touched her breasts during a massage in New Mexico. Farmer was 16 at the time.

Farmer added that Epstein climbed into bed with her and pressed himself against her until she fled to a bathroom.

Farmer's mother testified that Epstein told her that the trip to New Mexico would be a group of up to 25 "academically gifted" high school students chaperoned by Maxwell, who he allegedly claimed was his wife. Farmer was the only student there and Epstein and Maxwell were never married.

Jane alleged that Maxwell and Epstein fondled her together when she was 14. Carolyn provided testimony on what prosecutors called a "pyramid of abuse", in which girls would recruit underage victims for Epstein.

