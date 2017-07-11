Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty in sex abuse case

A New York jury on Wednesday found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of crimes related to recruiting and grooming young girls to be abused by late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The jury's foreperson read out a guilty verdict on five of the six federal counts she faced, including sex trafficking and other crimes, in the federal court in Manhattan.

The jury came to the conclusion after deliberating for five days.

As the verdict was read, she showed no display of emotion. Instead, she pulled down her black face mask and poured herself a glass of water.

Maxwell could potentially spend the rest of her life behind bars, with a maximum possible sentence of 65 years.

Judge Alison Nathan had instructed the 12 jurors to retire to deliberate their verdict, issuing lengthy instructions for them to reach unanimous decisions on each count.

What was she found guilty of?

Jurors decided on the following six charges:

Conspiracy to entice individuals under the age of 17 to travel in interstate commerce with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity. Guilty

Enticement of an individual under the age of 17 to travel with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity. Not guilty

Conspiracy to transport individuals under the age of 17 to travel in interstate commerce with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity. Guilty

Transportation of an individual under the age of 17 with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity. Guilty

Conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of individuals under the age of 18. Guilty

Sex trafficking of an individual under the age of 18. Guilty

Survivors commended

"The road to justice has been far too long," US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement shortly after the verdict.

"But today, justice has been done. I want to commend the bravery of the girls — now grown women — who stepped out of the shadows and into the courtroom," Williams said in a filmed statement that was posted on Twitter.

Robert Glassman, a lawyer who represented one of the accusers, said justice had been served. "The strong women survivors of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein's abuse can all sleep better tonight knowing that the justice system got it right."

What were the arguments?

Defense lawyer Laura Menninger had contended that the women's memories of abuse by Epstein and Maxwell were flawed, and had been manipulated decades later by lawyers seeking payouts.

She also claimed US government investigators were seeking a scapegoat after Epstein died in a federal jail in 2019 as he awaited his own sex trial for sex trafficking.

Maxwell declined the opportunity to testify, saying she believed she had no need to testify as the prosecution had not adequately proved its case.

Meanwhile, Assistant US Attorney Maurene Comey had described a defense claim that Maxwell was not aware of the abuse that occurred for more than a decade as a "laughable argument."

In her closing argument, Prosecutor Alison Moe said that Maxwell was Epstein's "partner in crime."

Maxwell's lawyers say she has been wrongly targeted as a scapegoat because of her connection with Epstein

The prosecution hinged on the accusations of four women who say Maxwell and Epstein sexually exploited them as teenagers in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Three of them testified under the pseudonyms Jane, Kate and Carolyn. One, Annie Farmer, gave her evidence publicly.

Jeffrey Epstein died in August 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking. Investigators declared his death a suicide.

Maxwell was arrested in July 2020, nearly a year after Epstein's death. She had withdrawn from public activities and her whereabouts had become a subject of speculation.

Maxwell is the 59-year-old daughter of former media proprietor Robert Maxwell, who died when falling off his yacht in 1991.

