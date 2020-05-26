Ghanaian WWII veteran fundraises for coronavirus frontline workers

World War II veteran Joseph Hammond looked sprightly as he finished the final leg of his fundraising walk through the Ghanaian capital Accra on Monday, completing 2 miles (3.2 km) a day for seven days.

As he strode towards to his home in the bustling Accra neighborhood of Osu, Hammond received cheers and claps from well-wishers who had come to celebrate the end of his fundraising event, which was timed to fall on Africa Day on May 25.

In pictures: World marks 75 years since end of WWII Remembrance while social distancing On May 8, 2020, in front of Berlin's Neue Wache memorial to victims of war and dictatorship, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier commemorates Germany's surrender 75 years ago. Brandenburg State Premier Dietmar Woidke, Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble, Chancellor Angela Merkel and Constitutional Court President Andreas Vosskuhle (l. to r.) take part in the ceremony amid the pandemic.

In pictures: World marks 75 years since end of WWII Masks and social distancing At the Soviet War Memorial in Berlin's Treptower Park, residents lay flowers on the 75th anniversary of the surrender of Nazi Germany. Here, too, there is no large-scale event, and instead social distancing and protective masks during the coronavirus pandemic. The Soviet Army was the hardest hit when it came to military casualties. Moscow commemorates the millions of victims on May 9.

In pictures: World marks 75 years since end of WWII Russia remembers on May 9 Up to 10.7 million Red Army soldiers were killed during WWII, according to the New Orleans-based National WWII Museum. An air show over Moscow's Red Square marked the 75th anniversary of Victory Day on May 9.

In pictures: World marks 75 years since end of WWII Pumping up for peace Michael Fischer-Art, an artist from Leipzig, installed a large, inflatable tank on Berlin's Pariser Platz, next to the Brandenburg Gate. Marking the anniversary of May 8, 1945, he seeks to illustrate the senselessness of war.

In pictures: World marks 75 years since end of WWII 75 roses along a border fence Katarzyna Goral, an employee of the Polish Zgorzelec town council, places one of 75 roses onto a border fence at the town's bridge over the Neisse River. Görlitz, a city in Saxony that was part of the former province of Lower Silesia during the war, was divided along the Neisse after World War II. Since then, the eastern part of the city became the Polish town of Zgorzelec.

In pictures: World marks 75 years since end of WWII Soldiers of past and present WWII veterans and soldiers currently with the army jointly remember the end of the war in Europe and lay wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Lithuanian Square in Lublin, Poland.

In pictures: World marks 75 years since end of WWII Shadows of the past In Ukraine all official commemorations were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. According to official figures, at least 8 million Ukrainians died during the WWII — a quarter of the population. Passersby stroll past a monument at the open-air World War II Museum in Kiev.

In pictures: World marks 75 years since end of WWII Flags and veterans In the French city of Lille, too, the commemoration ceremony was forced to adapt to coronavirus restrictions. At the city's square, which was almost completely empty, a WWII veteran salutes the monument for victims of the two world wars.

In pictures: World marks 75 years since end of WWII 'The war in Germany is over' In the British town of Crewe, near Manchester, 96-year-old Bernard Morgan greets his neighbors on V-E Day, as a larger commemoration ceremony was not permitted due to COVID-19. As a young man, Morgan was a code and cipher operator for the Royal Air Force who received and printed the first original telex message: "The war in Germany is over."

In pictures: World marks 75 years since end of WWII 75 years on: A warning for the future Major Andy Reid of the Scots Guards, an infantry regiment in the British Army, plays the bagpipes while two Spitfires thunder over the cliffs of Dover. The low-wing aircraft were used by the Royal Air Force and Allied Air Forces during WWII. Author: Konstantin Klein



Fundraising for Africa

Hammond has so far raised $18,000 (€16,400). This will be used to purchase personal protection equipment (PPE) for frontline workers and veterans in Ghana and other African countries who are part of the Commonwealth.

Ghana has more than 6,800 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday, May 26.

The lively 95-year-old was inspired by another WWII veteran, Tom Moore from Britain, who raised $40 million for UK frontline health workers in a similar way.

"Like what Colonel Moore did in Britain, I also have embarked on this thing to raise more money," he told DW on the last day of his walk. "Also, I thought being a veteran like himself, I am doing it for the whole of Africa."

Hammond fought with the British army between 1939-1945 in Myanmar (formerly Burma), where he was a private in the Gold Coast Regiment of the Royal West African Frontier Force. He is the only survivor of his Ghanaian regiment who fought in the WWII.

He believes the threat of COVID-19 is deadlier than the enemy he fought more than seven decades ago.

"We went to physical war in … Burma, you could see the enemy and plan your strategy during the war how to defeat him," he said.

"But this is another kind of war. It is an invisible war. You don't see the enemy. The enemy keeps attacking you."

Hammond's story and desire to help in the fight against the novel coronavirus received support from several prominent personalities, including Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame and the actors Prince David Osei and Van Vicker who accompanied the veteran for part of his walk.

The British High Commissioner to Ghana Iain Walker also joined the veteran on the last day.

"Ghana has a very strong community spirit and that is great to see that initiatives like this that I am certainly keen to support in any way I can," Walker told DW during the walk.

Veteran Hammond says his motivation is driven by love for his country and the African continent.

Joseph Hammond told DW he was fit enough to walk longer than the planned 2 miles a day for seven days

"If you love your country you will do it. … I don't bother that I am 95 years and to sit down and sleep over this, I will do it and we will succeed," he said.

During his seven days of fundraising, Hammond — wearing a mask — chatted with people who joined him along the way about the history of the Ghana, his war-time experiences and what happened when he came home.

His last day of walking took Hammond to the Osu cemetery where hundreds of tombs serve as memorial for all of Ghana's fallen war veterans. Some 65,000 Ghanaians were under the command of Britain officers in World War II.

As the last remaining WWII veteran in Ghana, Hammond said it was difficult not being able to talk of his memories of the war with someone who shares his experiences.

"All that we did during the war, it comes back," he said. "It is printed on my memory. It comes back, crossing river, shooting somebody, somebody dies. All these things the memories flocks back and I see it like a video film before me. It can never stop until I am dead."

Although his seven days of walking are over, Hammond is still calling for more donations to reach his funding target of €563,000

For him, nothing will stop him from playing his little part in defeating COVID-19 on behalf of his deceased war comrades.

